How To Watch Canelo Vs. GGG Livestream: Find Streaming Video For Cell Phones, Tablets, And Mobile Devices

The two will face off in the highly anticipated rematch of last year's bout that ended in a draw.

Boxing fans looking to watch a livestream of the Canelo vs. GGG match will have a few different options, even if they can’t get to a computer for the bout.

After a controversial first meeting ended in a draw, the two are squaring off for the rematch on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gennady Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will face off again, with the undercard starting at 8 p.m. ET and the two likely squaring after 11 p.m. ET (instructions on how to watch a livestream can be found below).

GGG will once again be putting his WBA, WBC, and IBF middleweight titles on the line against Canelo. As the Telegraph noted, the lead-up to this fight was not without drama, as Canelo failed two drug tests and the two camps got into a war of words over the tests that included GGG calling Canelo’s team “fakes.”

Fans who watch a livestream of the Canelo vs. GGG boxing match will likely see another tight contest. In the first match, Canelo proved that he could stand toe-to-toe with the undefeated Golovkin, who in more than 300 bouts through his amateur and professional career has never once been knocked to the canvas. The two went all 12 rounds, with one judge scoring the bout for Canelo, another for GGG, and the third calling it a draw.

Canelo is ready for the rematch, saying he can handle whatever GGG can bring.

“Obviously, he’s a very strong fighter,” Canelo said in the lead-up to Saturday’s fight (via the Telegraph). “He has a very strong hit in his punches. That’s his biggest virtue as a fighter, that he has that power, but obviously, I’ve fought other strong fighters as well.”

“And despite him being a 160-pounder with respectable power, it’s nothing out of this world. I showed him the first fight that I can take his punches, and simply that, he’s a respectable puncher with respectable power, but nothing out of this world.”

Who will win the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and GGG? https://t.co/fhLl91SdYH — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 15, 2018

Golovkin is equally confident, saying Canelo is risking a knockout if he gets too aggressive.

“If Canelo gives me a chance and fights like he claims he will, I will knock him out,” Golovkin said (via Boxing Scene).

Fans looking for a livestream of the Canelo vs. GGG match can find video on Fite.tv, which has options both for laptops and mobile devices, including cell phones or tablets. Viewers in the U.K. can also watch the action through BT Sport and BT TV, with information on how to sign up here.