Kendra Wilkinson Shares Sexy Swimsuit Shot In Midst Of Tough Life Changes With Hank Baskett Split

Kendra Wilkinson has been through her fair share of tough times over the past few years, with a divorce from estranged husband Hank Baskett currently in the works. Wilkinson has shared plenty of the tougher moments from her life with her social media followers, but on Friday, she shared a brief glimpse into a bit of self-care she was doing as she donned a gorgeous black swimsuit and embraced the sun’s rays.

Wilkinson shared the brief shot via her Instagram Stories on Friday. In the photo, Kendra is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She looked completely relaxed and at ease and this former Playboy model obviously still knows how to rock a swimsuit.

Other shots from Wilkinson over the past couple of days show that she and her kids spent some time letting loose at the park, and her son Hank IV was playing some hockey Saturday morning as her daughter Alijah watched some Spongebob on a tablet. A few days ago, Kendra shared a photo via her Instagram page that showed her with her kids as they cheered on the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Kendra has been focused on taking care of herself and her two kids during this tough time, there’s still a lot regarding her divorce from Hank that needs to be wrapped up. According to Life & Style, the couple’s Calabasas mansion has finally sold, but they had to cut the price significantly to make the deal happen.

Reports detail that Kendra and Hank’s former California home was originally listed at a price of $2,495,000 in June, but the gorgeous home didn’t attract a buyer right away. Now, it seems there is an offer in place, but the price was dropped by $250,000 in order to snag the deal. Wilkinson had previously admitted that she was anxious to get out of the house, and her fans can’t exactly blame her after all the drama she’s endured of late.

The Daily Mail notes that Wilkinson has shared some emotional posts over the past few months, letting herself cry as she leans on fans for support. She has noted that just as she comes to think she’s healed, she starts to cry again, and she’s noted that there’s still a lot of love between her and Hank.

Divorce is rarely easy, especially when children are involved. For Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett, however, it’s been all the more challenging with it happening in the public eye and in the wake of some scandalous moments for the couple. While Kendra is clearly struggling a great deal as she works on moving forward, it looks like she’s doing her best to focus on her kids and give herself moments of serenity to get through it all.