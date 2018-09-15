Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Derriere In Tiny Shorts As She Works Out, Uses Hashtag ‘Built Not Bought’

Growing Up Hip Hop’s Angela Simmons gave her fans some workout motivation, while also showcasing her derriere in her latest Instagram video. The setting is beautiful, as the glass architecture allows people to enjoy a panoramic ocean view. Angela sported some very small, striped shorts along with a simple tank as she did some kickbacks.

“Early morning kick backs [emojis] love this view [heart emoji] time to get it in this am???????? #BNB #BuiltnotBought,” reads the post’s caption.

You can’t see her face in the video, but it looks like she had her hair up in a bun.

The hashtag “Built not Bought” has been used to apply to all sorts of things. At one point, people were using it to describe their custom choppers. Lately, women have also been using the hashtag to describe their bodies. In this case, Angela’s likely referring to people who get plastic surgery to enhance their behinds. Her loyal fans thought she looked great, and others loved the hashtag. There was some controversy, though, as some of her fans thought she was showing off too much. But her followers defended her, saying there’s plenty of people who show off their bodies as they work out. Some were inspired to do the same workout routine after seeing the video.

Angela also shared a motivational quote to her page earlier this morning that read, “Note to Self: You gotta do this for you. This is for you. This isn’t about anybody. Live for you. Honor you. Never lose sight of that.” People responded with many “Amens,” and thanked her for the reminder.

Simmons has been busy lately, having just debuted her new Bonnie Bouche clothing line, according to BCK. She included her adorable son, Sutton Tennyson Jr., during the event, as he followed his mom down the runway in a blue suit. This was Angela’s inspiration for the collection.

“I am so excited to announce the launch of Bonnie Bouche which for me represents power, femininity, and inclusiveness… I hope this collection will inspire young women to feel confident and powerful in their wardrobe so that they can concentrate on conquering their goals.”

Some of her motivation also came from feeling out of place when she was younger because of her figure. This is what she revealed.