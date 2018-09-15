Dalai Lama Slammed As Racist White Supremacist For Saying ‘Europe Belongs To Europeans’

"[Refugees] should return and help rebuild their countries."

The Dalai Lama is being trashed on social media as a racist “white supremacist” for saying refugees from the Middle East and North Africa should eventually return to their native countries to rebuild them after seeking temporary asylum in Europe because “Europe belongs to the Europeans.”

The Tibetan spiritual leader made the remarks during a conference in Malmo, Sweden, Fox News reported.

In recent years, Malmo — the third-largest city in Sweden — has taken in large numbers of refugees from Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa, WLJA reported.

‘Refugees Should Develop Their Own Countries’

The Dalai Lama said European nations have a moral responsibility to help those refugees who are genuinely fleeing danger in their home countries, but the migrants should ultimately return to their native lands so they can rebuild it instead of abandoning them.

“Receive them, help them, educate them…but ultimately they [refugees] should develop their own country,” the Dalai Lama said. “I think Europe belongs to the Europeans.”

The Dalai Lama said that there are “too many refugees” flooding Europe who are trying to escape poverty in their native countries. Instead of abandoning their troubled homelands, he said the migrants should make an effort to improve the political, economic, and social injustices back home.

Shortly after his statements went public, the Nobel Peace Prize winner was slammed as a “bigot,” a “racist,” and a “white supremacist” on social media.

The Dalai Lama is a hateful neo-nazi white supremacist. He said that all refugees should be repatriated, and not consider their displacement to be long term but return as soon as humanly possible to rebuild. But let's be real for a minute. Paint him green and he'd look like Pepe. — ☠ ʇdɯ0ɹd ɥsɐq ☠ (@bashpr0mpt) September 14, 2018

Dalai is a bigot of the first order. "The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, told an audience in Malmö that refugees should return to their native countries to rebuild them." Should the Dalai not lead by example by returning to Tibet.https://t.co/jcUrgvg3la — Sabina Basha (@SabinaBasha) September 13, 2018

Reminder that the US government-backed Dalai Lama (a longtime CIA asset) is an extreme reactionary who is now doing racist dog-whistling to European fascists https://t.co/wLN8bGLOrM — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 14, 2018

Some Twitter users pointed to what they consider the hypocrisy of those who are calling the Dalai Lama (who is not white) a white supremacist simply because he made a statement they disagree with.

Dalai Lama: "Tibet is for the tibetans!

Leftists: "YAAAY! Tibet is for the tibetans!" Dalai Lama: "Europe is for the europeans!"

Leftists: "Wtf is this white supremacist talking points" — Tobias Bratt (@TobiasBratt) September 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch has noted, “They’re wealthy, Muslim and not taking ANY Syrian refugees: Saudi Arabia & other Gulf states.”

They’re wealthy, Muslim and not taking ANY Syrian refugees: Saudi Arabia & other Gulf states. http://t.co/8MTan5eTaN pic.twitter.com/lnftN8dcvj — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) September 4, 2015

Guess how many of these Syrian refugees Saudi Arabia & other Gulf states offered to take? 0http://t.co/iY0ct3kXBW pic.twitter.com/JI3WTQhlxo — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) September 2, 2015

This is not the first time that the Dalai Lama has addressed the mushrooming refugee problem in Europe. In 2016, the spiritual leader said European countries should retain their own, discrete cultural identities.

“Europe, for example Germany, cannot become an Arab country,” the Dalai Lama said, as reported by The Express Tribune. “Germany is Germany. There are so many [refugees] that in practice it becomes difficult.”

The Dalai Lamai said refugees should only be admitted temporarily, but their goal “should be that they return and help rebuild their countries.”

French Art School Slammed For ‘Blackwashing’ Brochure

This issue of “forced integration” was spotlighted last week, when an art school in Lyon, France, digitally altered a group student portrait to fake the appearance of racial diversity.

The Emile Cohl School in Lyon came under fire after being accused of “blackwashing” the photo to darken the skin tones of several white students to make them appear black, as the Inquisitr reported.

Blackwashing? Diversity at all costs. ????https://t.co/aU5MmiuVqC — Ken Hong (@NoAsianQuotas) September 13, 2018

The school reportedly wants to open a branch in Los Angeles, and the group photo was going to be used in a brochure to advertise Emile Cohl in the United States as it seeks financing.

A spokesman for the Emile Cohl School later apologized for the debacle and said it fired the U.S. advertising agency that had digitally altered the photo.