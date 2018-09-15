Samantha Markle Sends Prince Harry An Ugly Birthday Message

You can count on Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, to bring the doom and gloom on Prince Harry’s special day. She posted the following message on Twitter that she paired with a hamster wearing a birthday hat, eating what’s supposed to be a birthday cake. This is what she said.

“Happy Birthday Harry! As you “Mack down” on your birthday cake, think about the birthday wishes you never extended to your FATHER-IN-LAW.”

The message has only garnered a few comments, although they seem to already cover the spectrum of possible reactions. Some people ignored her comment and wished Harry a happy birthday.

“The truth is you only have followers on Twitter because of your HALF SISTER and 99.9% of them love Meghan. [laughing emojis] so the joke is on you’re STILL irrelevant,” one user said.

Another user agreed with Samantha, writing “Harry is a terrible person, and Britain has started Megxit.”

But that’s not all. Samantha also spoke out via the Daily Star, and asked Harry to “grow up,” “bury the hatchet,” and to “do what Diana would want and be a man.” The tactic of invoking Harry’s late mother is one that Thomas Markle has also used in the past.

The half-sister also went on to say the following.

“A birthday is a time to reflect on life and what is really important. Seize the moment to do the right thing. Not to mention the fact that William and Kate’s children will soon be reading about all of this. They will see every action and reaction. You’d be amazed what kids come across in cyberspace.”

All of Samantha’s past attempts to provoke a reaction has been unfruitful, as the Royals have been completely silent about the family feud. The sister also recently called her sister a “Duch-A**,” and slammed her character.

Samantha Markle brands sister Meghan ‘DutchASS’ in latest BRUTAL ranthttps://t.co/D7qoFazmNQ pic.twitter.com/ObJxOeO7n4 — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) September 11, 2018

While Thomas hasn’t given an interview recently, it looks like Samantha is picking up the slack. She’s hinted at things in the past that turned out to be untrue. This included a supposed appearance on UK’s Big Brother, as well as her false claim that her dad was going to start a fashion line.

While most of the criticism from the feud has been focused on berating Meghan’s dad, Samantha may begin to receive more backlash if she continues to make derogatory claims and comments towards the royal family.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the drama unfolds, but for now, we hope Prince Harry has a nice birthday.