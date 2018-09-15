Pete Davidson is fine with delaying their big day.

In light of the recent death of Mac Miller, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have decided to postpone their wedding. Understandably, Grande is grieving the loss of the rapper who died of an apparent drug overdose last week at the age of 26.

SI Live is reporting that Grande and Miller were involved for a long time and broke up as a result of his battles with addiction. Instead of rushing to get married, Davidson understands that she needs some time right now, so that the two events aren’t connected forever.

Grande’s breakup with Miller was still quite fresh as she ended things in May of this year just before his high-profile crash into a utility pole while driving under the influence. The two musical stars had been together for two years.

Grande left a message for Miller after his passing on Instagram.

“I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Ariana Grande opens up on Mac Miller's death: "I'm so sorry I couldn't fix you": https://t.co/MK5u5Qmzk6 pic.twitter.com/xDQyHOzxcb — Mayowa George (@Wana____) September 15, 2018

While many fans of Ariana Grande and Mac Miller thought of their relationship as a “fairytale,” Grande had called it toxic at the end. After the end of the relationship, she tweeted that it was all too much for her.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years.”

But after his drunk driving arrest, Grande’s tone has softened and she sent him a message on social media.

“Pls take care of yourself.”

Sources close to Grande and Davidson say that she is “too shaken up” to plan anything right now, and both of them agreed that the wedding should be postponed.

Friends of Davidson say that the change of plans is fine with him because he wants to do what is best for his fiancee.

“He’s fine with postponing the wedding. He just wants to be there to comfort Ariana. He knows Mac’s death is incredibly difficult for her.”