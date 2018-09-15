Olivia Culpo Shows Off Figure In Metallic Gold Sports Bra And Leggings On Instagram

Olivia Culpo flaunted her enviable figure in a metallic gold sports bra and leggings by Paco Rabanne in a new post on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her 3.2 million followers.

“Damn, left my Fitbit in the house brb #gymtime #nodaysoff,” Culpo wrote in the cheeky caption.

Her fans expressed lots of appreciation for the photo, writing loads of compliments in the comment section.

“Shine, babe!,” one enthusiastic Culpo follower wrote.

“Legs go on forever,” another fan commented.

Although Culpo didn’t give any additional details about where the photo was published in her post today, it looks like it’s from a magazine spread.

Three days ago, she posted a photo of herself on the cover of Modeliste magazine wearing a silver high-cut one-piece swimsuit, so, it looks like her recent photo is a part of that shoot. There is also another photo on her feed from the Modeliste spread where she’s wearing an oversized orange jacket over what looks like a black high-cut leotard.

In the interview with Modeliste, Culpo drops hints that she’s working on a “fashion project” but doesn’t give any additional information. The model/actress also revealed that she filmed a movie in Jamaica this summer but she didn’t disclose the title of the production. Culpo is currently in a movie called Reprisal with Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo that’s in theatres right now.

“On a scale of one to ten, I try to always be pretty excited about life,” she said in a response to a question about how happy she is at this point in time. “So right now, I am a ten!”

Alongside her other career highlights, Culpo also starred in the first season of Model Squad, a reality series on the E! network which follows a group of models as they navigate the ups and downs of the fashion industry.

Culpo, a former Miss Universe, told Fashion Week Daily, that the experience opened her eyes to the diverse experiences models go through as they build their careers.

“It was really interesting being around such a big group of girls who are in the modeling industry but so different from me,” she said in the interview. “They’re truly only models for the most part and it was kind of fun for us to take a little from each other’s experiences but support one another with the ups and downs of getting jobs — feeling rejection and coping with that.”