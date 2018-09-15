Christina Milian Flaunts Toned Legs, Chiseled Abs Two Weeks After Home Burglary

"I try to only have a certain amount of calories per day but eat right."

Christina Milian is too blessed to be stressed and too grateful to be hateful. Milian showed off her gym-toned legs and washboard abs on social media two weeks after her home was burglarized twice in one week.

Milian posted a snapshot on Twitter on September 15, where’s she photographed wearing a casual blue T-shirt and cut-off shorts that accentuate her athletic legs.

Christina recently returned home to California after a sun-splashed, month-long vacation in the South of France with French boyfriend Matt Pokora.

California Home Ransacked Twice In One Week

The San Fernando Valley house Milian shares with her boyfriend was burglarized twice in one week while she was away in St. Tropez, France. On August 27, Christina’s home was ransacked for a second time in one week, TMZ reported.

In the first burglary (on August 24), thieves made off with $100,000 worth of jewelry. It’s unclear what they stole during the second burglary. Authorities said intruders broke into Milian’s home both times through a side door. An investigation is still ongoing.

Despite the horrible developments, Christina is enjoying her life and making solid career moves. Milian just landed a starring role in a Hallmark Christmas movie, Entertainment Tonight reported. In the tentatively titled Memories of Christmas, Milian will play a woman named Noelle, whose mom is the queen of Christmas.

Christina Milian is in the best shape of her life at age 37 following her summer weight loss.

Milian’s weight loss secrets were a portion-controlled diet and regular exercise that include cardio workouts such as running or hiking. She also lifts weights and does ab exercises to tone her midsection, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

While most people hate to exercise, Christina looks forward to it, saying it’s like therapy for her.

“Working out is great therapy,” Milian told Essence. “When I work out, I pray. In that moment, I am thankful because of my health.”

Although she loves food, Milian makes an effort to not binge-eat. Christina said overeating not only wreaks havoc on her waistline but makes her feel lethargic and bloated.

“When your stomach feels full, do not eat past that,” she said. “I try to only have a certain amount of calories per day but eat right so I can keep my energy up.”

Like most people, Christina said she has to work harder to stay thin and toned as she gets older, but sticking to a healthy diet and working out has paid dividends, in the form of an age-defying bikini body and excellent health.