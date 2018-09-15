Matthew Perry Reveals He’s Been In A Hospital Bed For Three Months For Hole In His Gastrointestinal Tract

Fans of the 'Friends' actor are offering their support after his update.

Matthew Perry could use some friends right now.

On Friday, the actor took to Twitter to reveal that he has spent the last three months in a hospital bed after developing a serious gastrointestinal issue that required surgery last month.

“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” Perry wrote.

Perry had developed a hole in his gastrointestinal tract that left him in the hospital, Us Weekly reported. The report noted that this can develop into a serious condition that allows contents from the gastrointestinal tract to spill into the abdomen, leading to infection and potentially develop into sepsis.

Perry underwent surgery in August for the condition, and a rep told Us Weekly that he was seeking privacy as he recovered from the painful ailment.

“Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation,” the actor’s rep said. “He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.”

The brief update caused some concerns among the Friends actor’s fans, many of whom offered their support for his medical issues.

“Oh man, a GI perf is horrible. Please rest up & be well. We love you man — you have that special way of bringing the laughs & the world needs you!” one fan wrote.

Others noted that they had not heard anything from Matthew Perry in a long time and had grown worried about him.

In the past, Matthew Perry has been open about struggles with addiction and how it has impacted his physical health. He revealed in a 2013 interview that he had always struggled with alcohol, but said the problem became more acute after finding his breakout role on Friends.

“I was on Friends from age 24 to 34. I was in the white-hot flame of fame. The six of us were just everywhere all the time. From an outsider’s perspective, it would seem like I had it all. It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism,” Perry told People magazine (via E! Online). “It was going on before Friends, but it’s a progressive disease.”

Perry went to rehab and was able to get a handle on his issues, and later became an advocate for funding drug treatment programs and alternatives to incarceration for those arrested on drug charges.

It was not clear when Matthew Perry could be released from the hospital for his latest bout with gastrointestinal issues.