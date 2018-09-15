‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Friday, September 14: Thorne Asks Katie To Marry Him, Steffy Sees Through Ridge

Brooke pulls away when Bill wants to kiss her.

Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) told his sidekick, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), that he needed to keep his and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) meetings a secret from her husband. He felt grateful towards Brooke for agreeing to talk to Katie (Heather Tom) on his behalf. Dollar Bill also noted that if Katie does not agree to drop the suit, things could get a lot worse.

Back at Katie’s place, Brooke was trying to do exactly that. She acknowledged that Bill had let his son down, but said that taking Will (Finnegan George) away from his dad did not make any sense. She also told her sister that Bill wanted to do better by Will. According to Soap Central, Katie told her that Bill had made plenty of promises but had never changed. She was tearful, but Brooke still urged her sister to change her mind. She said that it was not in Will’s best interest to be swept into a custody battle with Bill.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and his brother, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), discussed the sole custody saga. Thorne was called away and then Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) noted that her father was really passionate about Katie winning the custody suit. Ridge called Bill a rat and said that he was a horrible parent. Steffy questioned her father’s motives. To Steffy, it seemed as if the Katie obtaining sole custody was less about justice than it was about payback. B&B fans know that Ridge and Bill cannot stand each other. Ridge denied the accusation but Steffy wasn’t falling for it. Ridge thought that Bill should pay the price for neglecting Will.

This is definitely a tough decision for Katie. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qBalrSxiSv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2018

Brooke visited Bill to tell him that her meeting with Katie was not successful. According to She Knows Soaps, Bill went into attack mode and stated that he was going to fight for Will. Brooke assured him that she would keep trying to talk to Katie to let go of the custody suit. Upon thanking Brooke, Bill leaned in for a kiss. Brooke appeared to be stunned by his advances.

Thorne arrived at Katie’s place. She told him that her sister visited and encouraged her to drop the custody suit. Thorne was glad when she tells him that Brooke did not succeed in convincing her to stop the proceedings. Thorne told her that together they would have a bright future and how much he loves her and her son. He popped out an engagement ring, got on one knee and asked Katie to marry him. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.