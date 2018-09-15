Justin Bieber Does Not Have Pre-Nup For His $265 Million Net Worth, ‘Sun’ Claims

Superstar Justin Bieber reportedly did not sort out a prenup before his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin, writes The Sun. The two were rumored to have tied the knot on Thursday after they were seen leaving a courthouse in New York.

A source commented to The Sun about how Bieber, worth $265 million, did not have his finances sorted out.

“Justin and Hailey arrived just after 4 p.m. and snuck into the courthouse through a back door. People thought that they were just getting their marriage license so there was confusion about what happened. They didn’t tell anyone on their teams what was going on and his people have been frantically trying to get his business affairs and finances in order.”

After getting back together in May just two months after the singer ended his off and on again relationship with Selena Gomez, the couple got engaged in June.

Yesterday, Baldwin denied the rumors that she had secretly wed Bieber on Twitter saying, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” Despite rumors that the couple was initially going to wait until next year to tie the knot, TMZ reported that they were likely going to get married sooner, “as early as next week.”

In July, Bieber commented on the engagement in an Instagram post, writing a long caption about how much he loved Baldwin and how happy he was to be able to spend the rest of his life with her.

“Plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly…You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

The couple was seen leaving Baldwin’s Brooklyn apartment on Friday without wedding bands, confirming that the courthouse marriage was just a rumor. The Daily Mail wrote that TMZ reported rumors of the wedding bash the couple is planning to throw next week in Canada. The $5 million mansion Bieber purchased in Ontario, Canada, this summer has four bedrooms and features a private equestrian facility with a 5/8 mile race track.

A source told People that “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” according to The Daily Mail.

When Baldwin and Bieber were at the courthouse getting their marriage license, sources reported that the “Sorry” singer was overheard saying through tears, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.”