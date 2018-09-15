Jinger Duggar Shares Interesting Video Of Mom Michelle

Jinger Duggar Vuolo sent out a loving note in honor of her mom’s birthday on September 13. It was a message letting Michelle know what a great mother she is. She also posted quite an interesting video on the same day of the Duggar matriarch having a bit of fun at a skating rink.

Who knew Michelle Duggar had such talent? The clip was taken a few years ago, according to Jinger. You can see in the Instagram post that they were having a family outing at a local roller skating rink. Michelle had her skates on and whizzing right by her children. She was skating backward, but it seemed to work for her. Duggar fans mentioned in the comments that they love seeing the mom of 19 kids having fun and obviously doing something she loves to do.

Of course, she had on her faithful skirt as she was flying around the rink. One person humorously said that she couldn’t even do that in pants. Fans are quite impressed.

Jinger explained a bit about what went on saying, “I took this video a few years ago of my mom speed skating. I loved watching the faces of the kids on the rink as my mom flew past them all skating backwards. She’s pretty amazing!”

This was actually aired on an episode of 19 Kids and Counting a while back. A few fans had said that they remember seeing her skate. She was also seen on water skis as well, so this lady seems to have some hidden talent that is not too often captured.

Jinger Duggar is the only married daughter to wish mom Michelle a happy birthday. https://t.co/DSKWgMfrhS — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) September 14, 2018

The same day that Jinger posted her birthday tribute to her mother, Jim Bob Duggar sent out a couple of videos featuring some of his brood standing in front of the camera wishing Michelle a happy birthday and letting her know what she means to them. Josh Duggar was also included in the video, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. He unexpectedly spoke up as well.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her mom are close as seen on a recent episode of Counting On. She was seen crying on her mom’s shoulder when the family visited her and Jeremy in Texas for her birthday. It was a complete surprise that Jeremy cooked up for his wife. As soon as Jinger saw them, she went clinging to Michelle and both of them ended up in tears.

Michelle Duggar’s birthday tributes come pretty much every year with her kids gushing over her. The married kids were nowhere to be seen this time, but they don’t have to be now. They can now share their feelings on social media.