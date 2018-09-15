‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Surprises ‘Halloween’ Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis 40 Years After Iconic Horror Film

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star interviews her 1978 co-star ahead of the horror movie sequel.

Kyle Richards is giving fans a treat one month before Halloween. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star popped up for a surprise reunion with her movie co-star from four decades ago, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Richards, who has been part of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast since 2010, recently posed with Curtis, her co-star from John Carpenter’s iconic 1978 horror flick, Halloween, as part of an interview for Entertainment Tonight.

Jamie Lee Curtis was 19-years-old when she played Laurie Strode in the classic scary movie, while an 8-year-old Kyle Richards played little Lindsey Wallace, the child Laurie babysat as she was simultaneously being stalked by killer Michael Myers. Curtis, who recently reprised her role as Laurie Strode in the upcoming Halloween sequel—despite the fact that her character was killed off in 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection—got a surprise at the movie’s press junket when Richards showed up to interview her.

Richards told Curtis she has fond memories of shooting the film with her when she was a young child star.

“I always have that memory of me, on the last day of shooting, of you carrying me all the way back to my dressing room. I’ve never forgotten that,” Richards told her Halloween co-star. Curtis said she also had “beautiful” memories of working with Richards on the horror movie classic.

Luckily Michael Myers didn’t crash this @HalloweenMovie reunion???????? @KyleRichards had a killer time interviewing @jamieleecurtis about the new #HalloweenMovie. ???? Don’t be scared, you can catch it on ET! pic.twitter.com/aTzpGrT4t2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 15, 2018

Kyle Richards won’t appear in the latest Halloween installment, but it’s not for lack of trying. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mom of four told Us Weekly she tried to get a role in the 2018 reboot but to no avail.

“I really wanted to be so [in it] badly. And I’ve never done this in my life … I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Jamie Lees Curtis previously joked about a Kyle Richards cameo in the new Halloween movie, telling TooFab about her own idea to include her longtime friend in the new film.

“Can you imagine if Laurie Strode was in downtown Haddonfield and all of a sudden Kyle was walking toward her with her friends—because she’s now a grown woman, maybe she has kids of her own—and she sees Laurie Strode,” Curtis said. “Because Laurie Strode has such a bad reputation in town for being this dogmatic boy who cried wolf, ‘Michael Myers, Michel Myers,’ she sort of sees her and is like, ‘Kids, let’s [motion pushing them away].’ That would have been genius!”

Kyle Richards’ interview with Jamie Lee Curtis will air Monday, Sept, 17 on Entertainment Tonight. Halloween will be released in theaters on Oct. 19.