Nia Vardalos And Ian Gomez: ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Stars Quickly Settle Divorce

The couple often worked together on-screen.

After almost 25 years of marriage, My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos filed for divorce from actor Ian Gomez this past July. Two months later, all aspects of the case have been legally settled.

“We’ve been mutually separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable,” the couple said in a joint statement released on July 3, reported Page Six.

In the papers filed, 55-year-old Vardalos listed June 29, 2017, as the date of her separation from 52-year-old Gomez, which she said was due to irreconcilable differences. She sought joint legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Ilaria, whom the couple adopted in 2008.

Two days later, according to People, Gomez filed his response to Vardalos’ filing. He also asked for joint legal and physical custody of Ilaria. Additionally, his documents stated that he wanted to discuss spousal support at the mediation.

The divorce moved quickly through the court system and, in early September, the Blast reported that everything had been worked out between the two parties and the settlement package was filed on August 31.

A week later, on September 14, another Blast story revealed the details of the settlement.

The court documents that the website obtained stated that neither Vardalos nor Gomez will have to pay spousal support to their ex.

In regards to child support, those details were worked out privately.

These two actors proved that celebrities really can have amicable divorces.

Vardalos became an overnight success after writing and starring in the 2002 film My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which had started out as a one-woman show that she performed. Based on her real-life relationship with Gomez, the flick earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and spawned a 2003 television series, My Big Fat Greek Life, and a 2016 sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

The actress will soon be seen in Season 4 of The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. According to Entertainment Weekly, she will play Wendy, a high-powered client of series star Rachel Bloom’s character, Rebecca.

Meanwhile, Gomez has been a movie and television actor since the 1990s. Some of his memorable roles were in The Drew Carey Show, Felicity, and Cougar Town. Earlier this year, he played a priest in the CBS series Living Biblically.

As husband and wife, Vardalos and Gomez worked together in movies like My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Connie and Carla, and I Hate Valentine’s Day. They also hosted two seasons of ABC’s The Great American Baking Show, from 2015 to 2017.