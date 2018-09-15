Taylor Swift Finally Sells Her Beverly Hills Home

Taylor Swift has finally unloaded her Beverly Hills mansion, after months of trying and multiple price cuts.

According to a Sept. 13 report by the Daily Mail, Taylor Swift sold the mansion in Beverly Hills for $2.65 million. The singer was reportedly forced to slash the price of the home by $300,000 after it sat on the market for months with no one wanting to scoop it up.

Swift’s mansion boasts four bedrooms and 2,950 square feet. The house includes high-beamed ceilings, walls of windows to draw in the natural light, and a large skylight to gaze at the stars in the evening. The home also has a temperature-controlled wine cellar that holds 1,000 bottles of wine. The kitchen, where Taylor Swift loves to bake, is said to have new appliances, and a breakfast nook.

The mansion is only one story, but has a gorgeous back yard, complete with a large, lagoon-style in-ground pool, and foliage such as palm trees. It is newly renovated, and sits in one of the most expensive areas in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, Taylor reportedly also recently sold her nearby mini estate for $4 million, which landed her almost $450,000 in profit. Rumors are flying that Swift is selling her properties in the states so that she can move to the U.K. to be closer to her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

“Taylor loves the UK and how she can live a relatively normal life without being disturbed. Setting down roots is something she’s thought long and hard about,” an insider recently dished about the singer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Taylor Swift couldn’t be happier with the current state of her life. The singer’s career and love life are both booming, and she’s thrilled about the future.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise. Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place,” an insider told People Magazine.

The insider goes on to reveal that Swift is still trying to keep her romance with Alwyn on the private side, but that she is very happy at the moment.

“She still wants to keep her relationship quiet, and so far it’s been working. She loves dating Joe. She is still super happy and excited about her tour. [She] is also happy to be back in the U.S. with shows for her U.S. fans,” the source stated insider of Taylor Swift’s state of mind.