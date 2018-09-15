Angela Simmons Struts Her Stuff In Hot Pink Dress, As She Was Spotted Getting Cozy With NFL’s Khalil Mack

Growing Up Hip Hop‘s Angela Simmons’ latest Instagram video shows her strutting her stuff in a hot pink dress with a collar and short sleeves. It has a deep V-neck, as she wore some light-colored heels and played with her hair as she entered what looks like a hotel. She used Nicki Minaj’s song, “Good Form” in the background, and captioned it “G O O D F O R M [kissing lip emoji] @yummyextensions #yummyextensions #yummygirl.”

Her loyal fans said her walk looked great, that she’s “so bomb” and that she’s “strutting strong.” Others complimented her “catwalk,” with some joking that she’s ready to be on America’s Next Top Model. Arguably, her walk is pretty good, and another fan said that she “could be a supermodel.”

Another photo that she posted earlier gave fans a closer look at her outfit. Angela kept things edgy by letting a bit of her black underwear peak through, as her hair was down in perfect curls.

Simmons was recently spotted getting close with NFL player Khalil Mack, as a fan reported that they saw the pair at a Neiman Marcus store.

“At first glance, I didn’t pay them much mind but when sis started laughing I realized it was Angela Simmons,” the source said. They described the two were “boo’d up, giggling and smiling,” according to BET.

If the rumors are true, they haven’t been confirmed by either party. Angela previously took fans by surprise when she announced her engagement to Sutton Tennyson in April, 2016. At the time, GUHH episodes seemed to portray a possible love connection between Angela and Romeo Miller. Angela ended up breaking off the engagement by the new year, however. She recently revealed why she left the relationship, detailed Essence.

“I just got to a place where I felt like I wasn’t happy, and I tried, and I tried, and I tried and I wanted it to work because the last thing I wanted to do was not be together with the person I had my child with. God had another plan for me.”

It wasn’t that she didn’t try to make things work, either, as Simmons went to counseling. She made it clear that it was a priority for her to be with the man that she was having her first child with, but unfortunately it didn’t work out in the long run. And since that break-up, Angela has said that she plans to focus on her son, not anyone else.