Bob Evans Recalls 47K Of Pork Sausage That May Contain Plastic Pieces

For states across the country, Bob Evans issued a recall Thursday on around 47,000 pounds of sausage link products that were produced around August 1, the company believes. CBS News reports that these products may potentially contain “extraneous materials” like plastic pieces, and anyone in the affected market areas should throw away or return any related products. States believed to be affected are Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. Consumers should look for establishment number “EST 6785” and check for lot number 8213 to see if their items are affected, says CBS News.

An article by FOX Illinois adds to the description of potentially contaminated items:

“12-oz overwrap trays labeled ‘BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.'”

“12-oz overwrap trays labeled ‘BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.'”

“12-oz overwrap trays labeled ‘FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.'”

“12-oz overwrap trays labeled “GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.'”

These items include Bob Evans, Meijer, and Giant Eagle brands. The product issues are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Apparently, FOX says, the contamination was discovered after consumer reports of hard pieces of clear plastic found some products.

#RECALL ALERT: The pork sausage links may contain pieces of plastic.https://t.co/tO8SkUZ2GV — FOX Illinois (@foxillinois) September 14, 2018

A statement from Bob Evans vice-president of food safety and quality Steve Bacon said that so far, there have not been any reports of harmful effects suffered by the consumption of these products. However, Fortune reports that Bacon’s company wants to make sure consumers are safe so that the Bob Evans brand can be trusted. For that reason, the company is taking the investigation of safety in its products very seriously, he said. Apparently, as soon as the company received its first reports of plastic pieces in sausage products, it launched a manufacturing investigation immediately.

Bacon says that they soon narrowed down the affected products to one batch produced in a Xenia, Ohio plant on August 1. The company has also recalled the Maple Sausage Links and Brown Sugar & Honey Sausage Links products as an extra precaution. Bacon’s statement also included a phone number where any customers with questions can contact the company.

“The safety of our consumers is of our utmost concern and we urge consumers that have recalled product to immediately throw it away or to return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund. Consumers with questions or concerns should also feel free to contact us directly at (800) 939-2338.”