Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, Rocks A Red Bikini And Enjoys Her ‘Happy Place’

Shauna Sexton chilled at the beach in her latest Instagram post.

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, shared a photo of herself on Instagram hanging out in a red bikini in her “happy place,” which happens to be a beautiful beach. In the photo, the Playboy playmate has her left foot in the sand, as she poses with her right elbow on her knee. She’s wearing a small red bikini, a necklace, and some sunglasses on her head. Her hair is pulled back in a high, messy bun, and she has a smile on her face. Fans told Shauna that they love her, that she’s beautiful, and that she looks happy.

Luckily Shauna has a solid fan base, because not everyone is happy with her, thanks to speculation surrounding her relationship with Ben. Because Affleck has been in rehab to treat his alcohol addiction issues, sources told ET that they wish Ben would put his relationship with Shauna aside for the time being to focus on his recovery, reported the Inquisitr. However, the model has been spotted driving Ben’s car, and visited him for several hours at rehab. Others have criticized the model saying that she is to blame for Ben’s relapse, which Sexton promptly blasted, pointing out that Affleck’s addiction issues are not hers to shoulder.

The playmate was also spotted recently volunteering for a dog shelter, where she rocked a green bra-and-spandex pants ensemble. Shauna showed off her super-toned abs, and finished up the ensemble with some black sneakers.

Shana’s love for animals is no surprise. She was previously a veterinary tech, a position that she quit shortly after she began seeing Ben. Another recent Instagram post was actually helping to spread the message about a dog who’s looking for a forever home. Shauna shared all of the fun pros of Lindsay, a pit, saying she’s “photogenic, cute, snuggly, sweet, rides v low to ground, food motivated, likes other good boys, u can squeeze her chunky limbs, will have to carry her body back from walk, and is a dog.” The cons? “None.”

Meanwhile, her relationship with Ben is stirring additional drama as his ex-Lindsay Shookus was reportedly hoping that she could work things out with him eventually. This is what a source said.

“She believed he would get sober and they would work it out, but that isn’t how things seem to be panning out.”

And indeed, it looks like Ben moved on to someone else, which is unfortunate for Lindsay if she really was hoping for a reunion down the road.