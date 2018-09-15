Sofia Richie Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Sexy Instagram Story Snapshot

Sofia Richie is continuing to wow fans with her recent fashion looks. The model, 20, took to social media this week to show off more of her gorgeous outfits, as well as her curves.

Sofia Richie posted two new photos to her Instagram story on Friday. The first photo was more casual, and showed Richie wearing short black shorts, which showcased her long, tan and toned legs.

Richie also wore a matching long sleeved black shirt, and white shoes. She had a colorful purse slung over her shoulder, and wore dangling earrings. She completed the look by sporting a pair of dark sunglasses. In addition, her hair was pulled back at the base of her head.

In the second photo, Sofia looked more formal. She wore a beautiful white long-sleeved sequined top and khaki-colored dress pants. She is seen sporting a ring on her finger, and holding a black clutch in her hand. She’s also wearing more understated earrings, and again has her brunette hair pulled back in a sleek look.

The two photos are like night and day as one of them is dark and casual and the other is light and formal. Perhaps Sofia Richie was trying to show the contrast between her fashion and/or her personality.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly 10 years and share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Recently, Richie has become a hot topic of conversation on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as Kourtney became very upset when she found out that Scott had introduced their children to Sofia without talking to her about it first. The couple got into a fight over the situation, and Kardashian eventually revealed that it was very “hard” for her to accept that another woman would be in her children’s lives.

“The thought of my kids being introduced to another woman and having somebody in their lives, I think it’s hard for me and hard for them,” she said. “There’s a lot going on for them and I know that it can be confusing. It makes me upset, especially because we sat in front of a therapist, we said what we thought was best for the kids. We felt like a lot of changes have been made lately and that this wasn’t the best time,” Kourtney Kardashian admitted of Sofia Richie’s role in her kids’ lives.