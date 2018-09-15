Hailey Baldwin Describes Her Picture-Perfect Wedding Day: ‘I Just Picture Lights Strung Everywhere’

Since getting engaged two months ago, Hailey Baldwin has slowly started to become more outspoken about her pending nuptials to her fiancé Justin Bieber. While there has been much speculation as to when and where the Bieber-Baldwin wedding will take place, the model recently shared how she envisions her special day looking.

It has been a crazy day to say the least for Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24. After the two were seen at a NYC courthouse on Thursday to get their marriage license, rumors that the two secretly got married at the same time ran rampant throughout the day on Friday. However, the model was quick to put the rumors to rest via her Twitter.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” Baldwin tweeted to her fans.

She may not be Mrs. Justin Bieber right now, but when the day comes, Baldwin has a clear “picture” in mind of what her wedding day will look like.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere,” she told The Cut.

Despite the fact that she and her Canadian-born beau are both religious, Baldwin doesn’t want a church wedding, but rather an out-door wedding, preferably in the woods.

“I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.”

Many have been led to believe that the couple would quite possibly be saying “I do” in Bieber’s native Canada, however, Baldwin revealed that she’s already a hired a wedding planner to find the perfect wedding destination somewhere in the U.S., perhaps on the West Coast. Aside from already having a wedding planner, the blonde-haired beauty has also chosen a designer to design her wedding gown.

It was previously reported that Baldwin’s sister, Alaia, would serve as her bridesmaid, which Baldwin has now officially confirmed.

“My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers last year,” she said. “And maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl,” she added.

When the couple first got engaged, it had been reported that Bieber had sought out his fiancée’s father, Stephen Baldwin, for his permission to marry his daughter.

“Justin asked Stephen for his daughter’s hand in marriage, and Stephen gave his blessing. It was very important to Justin to make sure that her family was on board with the marriage, and they are,” a source recently told People.

While the act itself might seem a little outdated for some people, the source went on to say that Hailey’s father “appreciated the respect” the “Somebody To Love” singer showed him by asking.

“Stephen appreciated the respect that Justin has shown him as Hailey’s father. It sounds old-fashioned, but it’s a sign of respect. Justin and Hailey are very traditional when it comes to those things, and Stephen of course is, as well.”

Despite the couple still being in their early 20s, Baldwin admitted that she sees no problem getting married as such a young age, considering her parents and her sister were all in their early 20s when they tied the knot.