Watch Inter Milan Vs. Parma Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Italy Serie A Match Online

Inter Milan are teetering on the edge of a full-blown crisis and will fall over that edge without a victory over Parma on Saturday.

Last year’s fourth-place Italian Serie A finishers, Inter Milan, saw the 2018 season as one in which they expected to mount a serious challenge for the Scudetto, which would mean unseating seven-time-consecutive champions Juventus. In fact, Inter was the last team to win an Italian top flight title, other than Juve. And in newly promoted Parma, they may be facing the perfect opponent to get back on track after a 1-1-1 start, according to Sempre Inter, in a Matchday Four game that will live stream from the San Siro.

Prior to last week’s international break, Inter finally got themselves a three-point result when they blew away Bologna 3-0, as 90 Minutes reported. The win offered some sense of security for Head Coach Luciano Spalletti, whose position may well have been in serious jeopardy without a victory against the Rossoblu.

Though the two teams did not face each other in the 2017 season, with Parma in Serie B fighting to reclaim their place in the top flight, the two sides have split their last 10 meetings with four wins and a draw each. And Parma may take some hope from the fact that Internazionale have not been able to defeat them in their two most recent San Siro showdowns.

Luciano Spalletti, head coach of Inter Milan, likely saved his job with a win on Matchday Three. Mario Carlini / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting last season’s fourth-place finisher Inter Milan against host Parma, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy, on Saturday, September 8. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 2 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 9 a.m Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, or 6 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For Parma boss Roberto D’Aversa, an upset victory over Inter Man would mark his team’s first win in Serie A since January 6, 2015, when the Gialloblu topped Fiorentina 1-0, as the Soccerway database records, only to declare bankruptcy after that season and sink all the way to Serie D, battling back to win promotion to the top flight in the 2018 season.

Watch Inter Milan Coach Luciano Spalletti deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s match against Parma, in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Inter Milan vs. Parma Italy Serie A Matchday Four clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Nerazzurri vs. Gialloblu showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Inter Milan vs. Parma Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the San Siro showdown.