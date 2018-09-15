Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Jackson Cuddling Elephant Toy

The Little People, Big World star became a proud mama last year when she welcomed matriarch Amy Roloff’s first grandchild into the world with the birth of baby Jackson Roloff in May. Since then, Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach have shared plenty of lovely photos of the little tyke on their social media accounts.

Tori’s most recent post shows the sweet baby boy cuddling a stuffed elephant toy, looking just too adorable for words as he tenderly hugs the little Ellie.

In the shot, the baby boy is wearing nothing but a diaper as he hugs the plush toy, but he’s got a look about him that says he’s perfectly content about his state of undress provided he has his toy to cuddle.

Tori didn’t need to use any words to describe the tender moment, captioning the shot with only an elephant and blue heart emoji.

Her little boy looked utterly blissed out in the image, seemingly totally oblivious to anything that might be going on around him.

Within just two hours of posting the beautiful image, Tori’s photos already had over 40,000 likes, and plenty of comments from fans gushing about how gorgeous baby Jackson is.

“When I first saw this picture I thought it was an ad for one of those porcelain dolls. Your son is soooo adorable.”

Others added that “He is the sweatiest ever” and one fan could even “just eat those sweet legs,” he is so adorable.

Jackson lives with the same condition his father Zach has, achondroplasia, and was diagnosed shortly after he was born. Despite his hefty weight of 9 pounds, 1 ounce, and length of 20.5 inches at birth, Jackson will be short in stature when he grows into an adult. His grandmother Amy also has the same form of dwarfism, per Heavy.

“People who have achondroplasia have abnormal bone growth that causes the following clinical symptoms: short stature with disproportionately short arms and legs, short fingers, a large head (macrocephaly) and specific facial features with a prominent forehead (frontal bossing) and mid-face hypoplasia,” according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

Zach is the only one of Amy and her ex-husband Matt Roloff’s four children who was also born with a form of dwarfism, with even Zach’s twin brother Jeremy born without the condition.

Before Tori’s gave birth to their son, the couple was warned there was a 50/50 chance he would also be born a little person. While they didn’t know for sure ahead of time, a number of Tori’s ultrasounds hinted that their son would be born with the condition.