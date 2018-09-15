‘One Piece’ Major Spoilers: Jack Is Still Alive!

One Piece Chapter 917, which is currently available at Mangastream, mainly focused on the ongoing commotion at Bakura Town where Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and O-Kiku are fighting Emperor Kaido’s subordinates to free their ninja friend Tama. The latest chapter of One Piece also revealed some information about one of the most powerful antagonists in the ongoing Wano Arc, Emperor Kaido’s right-hand man Jack the Drought.

Jack was the pirate who infiltrated Zou to find the ninja named Raizo. Though they didn’t find Raizo, the Beast Pirates almost killed the Minks with poison. Luckily, the Strawhat Pirates arrived and helped them all. When Jack went to Zou for the second time, he decided to attack Zunisha, the millennium-old elephant where the island of Zou is located.

Jack managed to damage Zunisha’s feet with cannon balls. Fortunately, Kozuki Momonosuke used his power to order the giant Elephant to fight back. With just one attack, Zunisha wiped out Jack and his entire crew. One Piece Chapter 917 confirmed that Jack survived Zunisha’s counter-attack.

O-Kiku told Luffy and Zoro that the man who is controlling Holdem and the real boss of Kuri is Jack. She added that if they continue to anger the enemy, Holdem will call Jack. The disaster will not think twice before destroying the whole town. Luffy and Zoro remembered Jack and said that he was already defeated by Zunisha. O-Kiku was surprised that the Strawhat Pirates knew about the incident involving Jack, but she said that Emperor Kaido’s right-hand man is alive and well.

In fact, Jack appeared at the Barura Town a few days ago. In the previous chapters of One Piece, there were already hints that Jack didn’t die when Zunisha destroyed their ships. Most of the Beast Pirates, including Jack, are devil-fruit users which made it impossible for them to survive when they are thrown into the sea.

'One Piece' Chapter 917 Release Date, Spoilers: Will Hawkins and Law Join the Fight? – EconoTimes https://t.co/x3LtIqrzsV pic.twitter.com/5Ms1OFycn4 — One Piece News (@OnePieceNews2) September 14, 2018

However, Jack is not a normal human. Based on his appearance, specifically his teeth, it seems like Emperor Kaido’s right-hand carries the blood of a Fishman. Jack may be unable to move when he sank into the sea, but he has the ability to breathe under the water. The Beast Pirates may have used Jack’s Vivre card to find and save him.

Jack is a formidable enemy who doesn’t fear anyone, even the Navy Admirals. Aside from him, there is also a huge possibility that the two other disasters will appear in the ongoing One Piece Wano Arc.