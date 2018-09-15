Watch Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Tournament Opening Match

Fierce cricket rivals Bangladesh and Sri Lanka open the 2018 Asia Cup tournament Saturday with a grudge match that will live stream from Dubai.

Bangladesh made it all the way to the finals of the 2016 Asia Cup cricket tournament before falling to eventual champions India, as CricInfo recorded. The Tigers will open their campaign hoping to do that performance one better in 2018, when they face fierce rivals Sri Lanka in the opening match of this year’s Asia Cup — a 50-overs contest that will live stream from Dubai.

But Bangladesh will waste no time in diving into the intensity of the tournament, in what can only be described as a grudge match against the Lankans. The last time the regional rivals met, in the Nidahas Trophy tournament in March of this year, the two squads erupted into a series of heated on-field verbal confrontations that turned violent off the field when players smashed a dressing room glass door in anger, as Times of India reported.

Bangladesh is looking at this year’s Asia Cup as an opportunity to develop their young batsmen, in advance of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, with 23-yar-old Liton Das been given a particular opportunity to impress the Bangladesh selectors with his performance, according to a CricInfo report.

“If I was in Liton Das’ shoes at the moment, I’d be very happy,” said Tigers Coach Steve Rhodes. “He played a wonderful knock in the last T20I against West Indies, which was like a final. I am sure he feels confident.”

Liton Das of Bangladesh all be auditioning for a spot in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Frikkie Kap / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup opening match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 3:30 p.m. Gulf Standard Time at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, September 15. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the Asia Cup opening match gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific.

In Bangladesh, the live stream will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Bangladesh Standard Time, while in both Sri Lanka and India, the match gets underway at 5 p.m. India Standard Time.

Here are the expected teams for Saturday’s Asia Cup opener, per ESPN.

Sri Lanka: 1. Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), 2. Upul Tharanga, 3. Kusal Perera, 4. Kusal Mendis, 5. Angelo Mathews (captain), 6. Dhananjaya de Silva, 7. Thisara Perera, 8. Dasun Shanaka, 9. Dilruwan Perera, 10. Suranga Lakmal, 11. Lasith Malinga.

Bangladesh: 1. Tamim Iqbal, 2. Liton Das, 3. Shakib Al Hasan, 4. Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeper), 5. Mahmudullah, 6. Mosaddek Hossain, 7. Mohammad Mithun, 8. Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 9. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 10. Rubel Hossain, 11. Mustafizur Rahman.

Angelo Matthews captains Sri Lanka in the 2018 Asia Cup. Clive Rose / Getty Images

Gazi TV will live stream the touranment opening Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup 50-overs match. For viewers in Sri Lanka, a live stream of the second and last T20I against Bangladesh will be made available by the state-owned Channel Eye TV website.

To watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup match from Dubai, UAE in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a $19.99 per month fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country.

The Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka ODI will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka match live from Dubai. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.