‘One Piece’ Chapter 917 Reveals Law’s Plan To Kill Beast Pirates Headliner Basil Hawkins

Will Law succeed with his plan to take down Hawkins?

One Piece Chapter 917, which is currently available at Mangastream, featured the encounter between Trafalgar D. Water Law and Basil Hawkins. Law and Hawkins are both members of the Worst Generation, who were infamous for wreaking havoc at Sabaody Archipelago.

In the ongoing One Piece Wano Arc, Law and Hawkins are enemies. Law allied with Monkey D. Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates to take down Emperor Kaido, while Hawkins is serving as a Beast Pirates headliner. In the latest chapter of One Piece, Hawkins was on his way to Holdem’s house when he met a mysterious man. Using his power, Hawkins realized that the man in front of him was strong.

Law disguised himself to avoid from being recognized by Hawkins, but One Piece Chapter 917 revealed that the Heart Pirates captain is planning to end Hawkins’ life. Wano country is an isolated place. The terrible weather and unusual winds are serving as natural barriers to prevent the people from entering or leaving the country. Because of that, most residents of Wano country don’t have any information about what is happening all around the world.

This allows Law and the others to walk around freely without being recognized as big shots in the pirate world. However, outsiders like Hawkins know who they are, and Law is worried that he will immediately report to Emperor Kaido about their existence in Wano country. Once Emperor Kaido learns that Law and Luffy infiltrated his territory, it is highly likely that he will send all his forces to kill the enemies.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 917 Spoilers: Luffy Unleashes Yonko’s Power, Beats Holdem Using Red Hawkhttps://t.co/tVZNPeza6x — JB Baruelo (@jbtheapprentice) September 12, 2018

Emperor Kaido has a strong hatred for the Strawhat Pirates alliance, especially after they destroyed his SMILE factories at the Punk Hazard and Dressrosa, and defeated his main SMILE supplier and ally, Donquixote Doflamingo. Since Law and Luffy need more time to prepare before engaging in an all-out war against Emperor Kaido, the Heart Pirates captain is left with no choice but to kill Beast Pirates headliner Hawkins.

The inevitable fight between Law and Hawkins is expected to add more thrill and excitement to the ongoing One Piece Wano Arc. Both Supernovas have strange and powerful devil fruit powers, and as of now, it is hard to predict who holds the upper hand in the fight.

One Piece Chapter 918 is expected to feature the start of the battle between the two members of the Worst Generation. It will also reveal if Luffy and Zoro will help Law against Hawkins.