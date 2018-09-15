Ben Affleck’s Loved Ones Reportedly Fear Shauna Sexton Could Jeopardize His Sobriety, ‘ET’ Reports

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton’s relationship hasn’t let up since he entered rehab and it reportedly has people in his camp concerned.

The Playboy model has been seen visiting the actor, and according to an article from Entertainment Tonight, the people closest to him fear that the relationship could distract Affleck from maintaining his sobriety.

A source told ET Online that he’s been ignoring suggestions that he should put the Sexton relationship on the backburner while he tries to overcome his addiction.

“The more time Ben seems to spend with Shauna, the more he seems to want to go home,” the insider said.

Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife, is one of the people who’s worried about Sexton’s effect on Affleck, the source added. Garner reportedly wants him to devote more time to rehab than the initial 28 days that he signed up for. So, if the relationship with Sexton is encouraging him to leave, it’s likely that Garner isn’t too happy about the situation.

“She knows she can only do so much and that the process is up to him,” ET’s source revealed.

The insider also disclosed that Lindsay Shookus, Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, is reportedly “devastated” that she’s been shut out of his recovery by Sexton. The source claims that Shookus was looking forward to getting back together with Affleck after he sorted out his issues. But now that Sexton is in the picture, that’s looking like less and less of a possibility.

“She believed he would get sober and they would work it out, but that isn’t how things seem to be panning out,” the source continued.

Report: Ben Affleck 'isn't expected' to return as Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming solo film (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/nzBcjMB3Kn — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) September 12, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Sexton visited Affleck in rehab earlier this month wearing a white crop top that showed off her abs. She paired the top with some tight fitting blue jeans.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Affleck has left the facility for “outings” with the 22-year-old model. But a sober coach goes with them so that Affleck stays away from alcohol.

Affleck checked into rehab in August after an intervention spearheaded by his ex-wife. Jennifer Garner was spotted driving him to the facility while he sat in the backseat with a disoriented look on his face. A source told E! Online that Affleck accepted the help and was cognizant of the fact that he has an alcohol addiction. The insider also claimed that although he’s dealt with this addiction off and on for years, he started drinking heavily again after he broke up with Shookus.