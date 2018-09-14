Iggy Azalea Shades Eminem Calling Him ‘Lazy’ Over ‘Killshot’ Name Drop

Rapper Iggy Azalea dissed Eminem for using celebrity “name drops” in his newly released diss track, “Killshot.”

According to a Complex Music report, Azalea took to social media to share her opinions on the bars aimed at Machine Gun Kelly. In the midst of all the names, Eminem ended up dissing the “Kream” singer too. She responded via Twitter where Azalea wrote, “Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” she said.

In her second of four tweets, the “Tokyo Snow Trip” rapper kept going.

“And that’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this guys set and sung the words in the crowd. I’d think it regardless. One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a crotch.”

In her third tweet about Eminem and rappers in general name-dropping, the “Go Hard or Go Home” singer admitted she knew she risked getting trolled over her possibly unpopular opinion. Finally, Azalea concluded her point in tweet number four.

“Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now, but wasn’t in the earlier work. The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme.”

Iam beyond prepared to be trolled for this opinion.

Hahahahaha. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 14, 2018

Eminem mentioned Azalea in the line, “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay/Next to Taylor Swift, and that Iggy hoe, you about to really blow.”

Earlier this week, Azalea took to Instagram to reveal her upcoming Bad Girls Tour with special guests Cupcakke and Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper plans to promote her sophomore release, Survive The Summer, during the scheduled dates. The tour boasts 21 total performances, which start on October 27 and end on December 4. Twenty of the concerts are in the United States, and one will be in Canada.

The riff between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly began in 2012 after MGK tweeted out that Hailie Mathers, who was 16 at the time, was “hot as f***.” Since that time, the two haven’t gotten along well, and MGK blamed the “The Real Slim Shady” rapper for blackballing him over the tweet from six years ago. Over Labor Day, MGK dropped “Rap Devil” in response to the song “Not Alike,” which is on Eminem’s newest album, Kamikaze.

On Kamikaze, the rapper dissed several different people with whom he has a beef with, and it looks like Azalea got caught in the crossfire. A few hours after tweeting, the “Fancy” rapper has plenty of mad people trolling her over her words, but she’s taking it in stride and standing behind what she said.