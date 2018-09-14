Shane Dawson Wants To Take Fans Inside “The Mind Of Jake Paul” In New YouTube Series

YouTube superstar Shane Dawson just released the trailer for his newest video docu-series, “The Mind of Jake Paul”. Jake Paul is a larger-than-life YouTuber whose viral videos are often the cause of controversy.

The collaboration was born out of a series of tweets, in which Shane Dawson said he would love to a series chronicling, “the ups and downs” of Jake Paul’s life. Jake Paul replied later that same day with a “Let’s do it”. In an Instagram teaser for the series, Shane Dawson looks worringly at the camera. “This,” he begins, “is going to be a nightmare”. The footage beforehand featured Jake Paul and his usual antics. Flames, pranks, and other outlandish acts can be seen in quick secession at the beginning.

Jake Paul’s brother, Logan paul, made headlines at the very start of 2018 for a video he filmed while in Japan. The video featured a dead body and was trending worldwide before it was taken down. The Paul brothers had a reputation for causing controversy, but this incident caused a major uproar against Logan Paul. Jake Paul undoubtedly experienced backlash from his brother’s actions as well and fans are curious to see if Logan gets brought up in the upcoming videos.

I know it’s controversial but i really wanna try more things like this on my channel. I wanna try things i’m genuinely fascinated by and interested in. The ups and downs of Jake Paul’s life and persona is something I would LOVE to see from the inside. pic.twitter.com/5Og8qoknNp — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) July 12, 2018

Shane Dawson has just previously wrapped on another docu-series for YouTube personality and beauty guru Jeffree Star, “The Secret Life of Jeffree Star”. The series got a lot of positive reception on social media. The first episode of the project has the most views out of any Shane Dawson content with over 23 million views. Dawson had also filmed a docu-series on Tana Mongeau, who faced backlash for her self-promoting “TanaCon”. The event, as reported by NY Mag, was a spectacle of outlandish disappointment for fans of the YouTuber who had attended.

Shane Dawson’s YouTube account has over 8 million subscribers. The YouTuber has filmed everything from in-depth conspiracy videos to silly pranks. His Instagram almost has 8 million followers as well and he mainly uses that platform to market his content and share his life.

The Jake Paul docuseries is set to be released on Youtube September 25. Jake Paul has over 17 million subscribers and is expected to gain more exposure from Shane Dawson’s channel.

On Perez Hilton’s YouTube channel, Shane Dawson explained the new docuseries by writing, “the subject isn’t just Jake Paul. The subject is much much darker. and something you probably have dealt with with some of your ex friends,” Out reports.