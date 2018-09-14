The final season of the popular show might feature another wedding.

The Big Bang Theory is starting its 12th season, the series finale for the popular comedy, so it’s not a surprise that the writers might want to tie up some loose ends and help the character of Dr. Raj Koothrappali find his own happy ending by finding him a partner. This would be a big step as his character didn’t even speak to women when the series started.

Pop Culture surmises that Raj will finally give in to his parents’ desire to have him paired off through an arranged marriage. Over the years the character of Raj has had several girlfriends (including two named Emily), but nothing seems to have lasted. The Big Bang Theory had the plug pulled suddenly when Jim Parsons (Sheldon) decided he was done and did not renew his contract, signaling perhaps a premature end, at least for fans, to the series.

Executive producer Chuck Lorre said that he was grateful for the loyal Big Bang fans over the years.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Big Bang Theory spoilers: Season 12 to reveal Penny-Leonard future plans and Raj's quest for love https://t.co/J5KxNfbHoR #BigBangTheory — Jimmy (@jimmy722) September 10, 2018

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj, is anticipating a creative end to his storyline, but says he will be sorry to see it all end after so many years.

“We’re family, we’ve spent a lot of time together, we were there when we found out together and we’re there to support each other, and that’s all there is to it really. That’s why we’ve survived for this long — because we love each other and we’re a family.”

Nayyar calls the ending to the popular series bittersweet.

“I’m sad to be saying goodbye to my family,” he said. “I’m still trying to process all of it.”

Parsons has been hinting recently that he was ready to wrap up playing Dr. Sheldon Cooper and move on to perhaps do more theater. Parsons had hinted that he would like to do more professionally to help the gay community through his work the way he did with his character in The Boys In The Band.

“It is an irony, if not quite a sad irony, that I am free to live openly as a gay man working in Hollywood today without even having to know about Steven and those like him, for the very reason that these people did fight, struggle, and make ripples that turned into waves of progress that I surf on today.”