‘Black-ish’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross Is Scorching Hot In Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross slayed her fans online with a recent Instagram photo. Yesterday, the Black-ish star posted a photo of herself lounging in a bikini in the sunlight.

The photo shows Ross seated and leaning back on her hands, looking off-camera. Her gorgeous figure is highlighted by a bold orange and black leopard-print bikini, accented with a ruffles around the edge. Her hair is styled in a casual updo of twin buns, and her nails are manicured in solid-white polish. Ross is known for her curvaceous, yet sculpted physique, and the 45-year-old actress is not shy about showing off for her fans.

Ross seems to be making the most of her summer vacation abroad before returning for a busy fall season. Deadline reports that Season 5 of the hit-show Black-ish, starring Tracee Ellis Ross in the role of Rainbow Johnson, will return to TV screens this month. Ross has been nominated for another Emmy for her role on the show.

Per IMDB, this makes Ross’s third nomination in a row for her role on Black-ish. She won the 2017 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her work on the show, and was nominated in 2015 and 2016 for Best Actress by the B.E.T. Awards.

Ross posted the photo with the caption, “MEXICO.” The post received over 447,000 likes and more than 12,000 comments since it was posted, with many fans expressing their admiration for Ross’s bikini body.

“Google the word perfect and this image appears,” one fan commented.

“You making me want to drink my water, do my squats and eat my kale!!!!” another joked.

In addition to returning to TV screens this month, Ross will also return to host the 2018 American Music Awards, which will air on October 9 on ABC.

Ross works hard on- and off-screen, and she shares her grueling workout regimen in Instagram video posts and stories. One week ago, Ross gave fans a glimpse into how she maintains her fabulous frame. The actress is a fan of the Tracy Anderson Method, which has gained many celebrity followers. Ross shared a video of her working out, sweating and smiling into the camera. The actress then begins an intense routine of lower body exercises, with Ross at one point yelling, “Five more!” Ross ends the video telling fans that she needs a breather. She captioned the video, “WORKIN THRU THE JETLAG // @tracyandersonmethod.” The video received over 452,000 views.