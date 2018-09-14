Taylor Swift Stalker Threatened To Rape & Kill Her

Taylor Swift has been suffering from a stalker for two years and the recently released details couldn’t be more horrifying, including threats about raping and killing the star while boasting there is nothing anyone can do about it, according to reports from TMZ.

Details emerged when Swift filed for a restraining order against 26-year-old Eric Swarbrick, a Tennessee resident who has been sending the star letters with the graphic threats since September 2016. TMZ published excerpts from the letters and they were appalling, to say the least.

“I want to rape Taylor Swift. This is why I hate Taylor herself… This is how I know I am Taylor’s soulmate.” “I have learned to absolutely repress the metaphorical monster in me, but, very soon, I will become completely responsible for myself… What logical conclusion is there other than death.” “I will not hesitate to kill her… and there’s nothing you, your lawyers, or the law will be about to do about it. Remember who I am.”

Documents filed by Swift’s lawyers reveal that the letters have become increasingly more threatening and graphic in recent months, causing Swift a massive amount of stress, fear, and anxiety while causing real concern that Swarbrick will decide to make good on his threats.

The judge has ruled that Swarbrick must cease contact with Swift immediately and he will face legal consequences if he is ever caught near her or her property.

As Swift closes the door on a very dark event, she can bask in the success of her current Reputation world tour with Camilla Cabello and Charli XCX, which has seen the star bring in record crowds. The Inquisitr recently covered Swift’s comments from her stop in Kansas City, where she broke the attendance record for Arrowhead Stadium.

“Loved playing in Kansas City last night,” said Swift in an Instagram post after the event. “Thank you to everyone who came out, you guys broke the all time attendance record for Arrowhead Stadium!! Only 6 shows left in America, I can’t believe it.”

Swift also took some time to speak out about mental health awareness during the tour’s Minneapolis stop, as covered by the Inquisitr.

“One thing I have noticed in my life is you can never judge what somebody else is going through, even if they seem like they have it all together, they seem like, how can they ever have any problems?” said Swift as she played some of her early hits for the crowd. “I’ve learned that appearances aren’t everything. Just because somebody looks happy doesn’t mean they are. Just because somebody looks healthy doesn’t mean they are.”

Swift will finish up the American leg of the Reputation tour on October 6, in Arlington, Texas. From there, Swift will be spending the rest of her year touring throughout Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.