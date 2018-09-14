Hailey Baldwin Denounces Rumors That She And Fiance Justin Bieber Secretly Got Married

The couple still remains engaged.

Despite rumors, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are still very much engaged.

After the couple was spotted entering an NYC courthouse to reportedly obtain a marriage license on Thursday, it was wildly speculated that the two decided to just go ahead and get married at the same time. Sources at the scene observed a very emotional Bieber, 24, telling his fiancee, 21, that he couldn’t wait to marry her, and then thanking the judge who issued the license for keeping the couple’s whereabouts on the down low.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier Friday, a source seemingly confirmed to People that the lovebirds just couldn’t wait any longer to make their union official, saying, “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

What made the rumor so believable was in part due to the fact that Baldwin recently stated that she saw “no reason to wait” to get married.

“I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right,” she said in an interview with The Cut.

However, as fans have most likely gone into a frenzy over the unexpected and shocking news, Baldwin jumped into action to put everyone’s minds at ease when she took to her Twitter to denounce the rumors that she became Mrs. Justin Bieber overnight, as reported by Us Weekly.

I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) September 14, 2018

Even though the two aren’t hitched yet, TMZ reported that the couple is still looking to become husband and wife very soon, quite possibly “as early as next week,” despite previous reports that the pair were looking to say “I do” sometime next year. The media outlet also hinted that the couple will be exchanging their vows in Canada.

It had also been reported in the past that the couple wanted to have an intimate wedding ceremony with just close family and friends. Baldwin’s sister, Alaia, and her cousin, Ireland Baldwin, were supposed to act as her bridesmaids.

As for their trip down the aisle taking place across the border, it’s not all that far-fetched, considering recent reports that Bieber is looking to return to his roots by making his native home of Ontario, Canada, his and Baldwin’s future, permanent residence. The “Baby” crooner even closed on a beautiful home when the couple visited his hometown in August. Sources also claimed to have overheard the couple telling the judge on Thursday that they were “leaving the country.”

Even if Bieber and Baldwin do get married next week, it appears that they will still celebrate their nuptials with their loved ones in the future and have a religious ceremony as well, as they are both very committed to their faith.