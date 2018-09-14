Kylie Jenner Stuns In Bedazzled Bodysuit With Jordyn Woods For Upcoming Makeup Collaboration

Kylie Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods have been known as an iconic duo for quite some time now. So when the 21-year-old star took to Instagram to talk about an upcoming collaboration between Kylie Cosmetics and Jordyn Woods, no one was all too surprised.

The stars wore rose gold bedazzled outfits. Kylie stunned in a full-body leotard while Jordyn looked glamorous in a sultry nude cut-out dress. Kylie announced in the caption that “KYLIE X JORDYN” will be revealed tomorrow but Kylie couldn’t help herself but post a picture with her best friend to celebrate their accomplishments. Jordyn posted the same photo to her own Instagram with similar sentiments. Both women are excited about the collaboration and want to recognize all the hard work they’ve put into it over the years.

Both women rock waist-length dark hair. Kylie sports the signature pin-straight Kardashian/Jenner look while Jordyn works a glamorous Hollywood wave. Their makeup is beautiful as well. It can be assumed that their makeup is from the exclusive new collection. Both women rock a dark nude lip with a shimmery gloss. Their skin looks flawless as they both contoured and highlighted to perfection. As they look off camera, their dark brows hit a perfect arch.

“jordyn and i have had a true unmatchable relationship and i consider her family. she’s helped me remain ME throughout all these years,” Kylie writes in the caption. Fans of Kylie will recognize Jordyn from the star’s Instagram and Snapchat where she posts pictures with her BFF fairly regularly.

Jordyn was one of the few people trusted with the knowledge of Kylie’s pregnancy, as seen in the video Kylie posted on YouTube following the birth of her daughter, Stormi.

While it is still unknown what the collaboration will contain, it makes sense to guess based off of the duo’s look in the photo they both shared. Jordyn’s eyeshadow looks to be a blend of gold and purple so fans could maybe suspect some royal tones to show up in the collection. It is unclear what sort of makeup the collection will contain but previous collaborations have included eyeshadow palettes, lip kits, and contouring sticks.

Looking at Jordyn’s Instagram, there may be more hints as to what the collection may include since it will be inspired by her. The star loves to wear a nude lip and gold tones. A natural-looking brow is also in her repertoire so the collection could also include an eyebrow pencil or gel.