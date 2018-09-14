Eminem Releases Machine Gun Kelly Diss ‘Killshot’

Eminem has finally responded to Machine Gun Kelly, not holding back at all in a scathing diss that doesn’t shy away from homophobia while delving into all of the topics that have dominated the beef over the past few weeks, from Kelly’s career to Eminem’s own daughter Hailie, according to reports from TMZ.

The release of “Killshot” serves as Eminem’s proper response to Kelly’s “Rap Devil.” Kelly’s diss was deeply personal and explored all of Eminem’s weaknesses, from his age to his beard to his poor attitude, and fans had no expectations that the Detroit rapper was going to take that diss in stride.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr covered an Eminem interview where he discussed the diss from Kelly, giving the Cleveland rapper some credit for the diss, but finding himself conflicted about responding. With the choice between “destroying” the rapper on a diss track or denying him any more publicity by ignoring him, it has come to light that Eminem chose the former.

While it is too early to tell what kind of impact “Killshot” will have and what it will spark from Machine Gun Kelly, there is no doubt that it’s disrespectful enough to warrant a response. Below is a sampling of some of the disses.

“Die motherf**ker like the last motherf**ker saying Hailie in vain.” “You would suck a d*** to be more for a second.” “My biggest flops are your greatest hits.” “You’re a molehill… I’ll make a whole mountain out of you.”

A surprising target in “Killshot” was hip-hop mogul Diddy, who Eminem alleged had a role in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur with the side-swipe of a line, saying, “The day you put out a hit is the day Diddy admits he put out the hit that got Pac killed.” It’s an edgy enough choice for a metaphor, but Eminem does address Diddy directly at the end of the track, making it clear that he was only joking.

Eminem took the brutality of the song to the final line of “Killshot”, ending the song with the line, “Leave my d*** in your mouth and take my daughter out of it.” It is clear that the gauntlet has been thrown and despite his age and lower profile, Eminem is still no slouch when it comes to rap battles. The release of “Killshot” is sure to inspire heated debate in the rap community, at least until the next diss is released.