Melania Trump Reminded About ‘Hurricane Harvey Heels’ After She Tweets Hurricane Florence Concerns

Melania Trump’s fashion missteps are in the news again after The First Lady tweeted her concerns about the devastating impact of Hurricane Florence.

“Thinking of the people in the Carolinas. Thank you to the first responders who are taking immediate action to help. Be safe! # HurricaneFlorence,” she tweeted.

As AOL.com reports, Twitter users soon reminded the FLOTUS that she wore high heels when she visited Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey last year. Harvey was a category 4 hurricane while Florence was downgraded to a Category 1.

Trump’s footwear choice was widely seen as insensitive, as it seemed more appropriate for a glamorous formal event than a post-hurricane recovery effort.

“If you’re going to go and ‘help’ after the storm is over, make sure you’re prepared this time,” one person tweeted with an accompanying photo of what looks like a cross between high heels and a pair of scuba flippers.

When someone replied that the quip was uncalled for and mean, the original poster brought up Melania’s previous support for the birther movement and their hunt for President Obama’s birth certificate and maintained that “she’s part of the problem.”

Here’s a clip of Melania and her birther comments in an interview with Joy Behar.

“What color stilettos will you be wearing for your 20-minute visit??” another person tweeted.

There was also a reminder of Mrs. Trump’s most glaring fashion faux pas as First Lady, the “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” jacket that she wore to the immigrant detention centers earlier this year.

“Will you be wearing this @FLOTUS?” on Twitter user wrote alongside a cartoon rendering of Melania wearing the jacket next to Donald Trump.

After the photos of Melania Trump wearing the jacket went viral, her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, claimed that the choice did not have any deeper meaning.

“It’s a jacket. There’s no hidden message,” Grisham wrote in an emailed statement to The Cut.

A somber tribute at Flight 93 National Memorial this morning. We honor the many lost at the hands of evil on 9/11. It's a time to remember the strength of this nation & the power that comes from unity, leadership & courage. God Bless this great nation. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/lDxx4ccwe3 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 11, 2018

Criticism of Melania Trump’s Twitter statements goes beyond her fashion choices. As The Inquisitr previously reported, some people on social media found that her first 9/11 tribute was narcissistic, because Melania tweeted a photo of herself and the president. Some thought that the First Lady should have opted for a photo of the Twin Towers instead.

Others found that the wording of her second 9/11 tribute was offensive as well because of the inclusion of the word somber. One person saw the fact that their backs were facing the camera as a metaphor for the Trump administration as a whole.

“Seeing the photo made me think of how @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS turn their backs to millions of Americans that know we deserve better,” they wrote.