‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Says She And Husband Tyler Baltierra Want A Boy

The couple just announced that they're expecting their third child together.

Here’s to hoping that baby number three is a boy for Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

The couple recently announced that they are expecting their third child together — and this time, they’re hoping to see some blue. Catelynn opened up in an interview with US Magazine, telling the publication that both she and Tyler are incredibly excited to expand their family — hopefully with a boy.

“I think we both want a boy for sure, but also we have Nova. So it’s, like, if we’re just meant to have girls, we’re meant to have girls.”

“With Carly too, it’s like Tyler just makes girls. The guys make the gender,” she added.

Catelynn also told the magazine that the couple did an early blood test called a “sneak peek” in hopes that they would be able to find out the gender early. But, she said that since the couple did it at earlier than 10 weeks, they weren’t able to conclusively determine the sex.

The reality TV stars have already scheduled a 4-D ultrasound in the coming weeks, and as long as the baby cooperates, Lowell says that they will be able to find out whether it will be a boy or a girl during that appointment. The 26-year-old also said that the pair were initially surprised to find out that they were expecting.

“We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she shared.

Baltierra offered up the same sentiments as his wife.

“I was actually just scared at first and nervous since we were using protection,” Tyler told the magazine “After the initial shock wore off, I starting getting excited due to the fact that the universe obviously wanted this baby to come into the world no matter what! And after the miscarriage, this is truly a blessing… like every child!”

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that Baltierra and Lowell announced to fans that they were expecting another child together. The couple are already parents to Carly, who Catelynn gave birth to when they were still in high school. The pair gave Carly up for adoption — to adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa Davis — and a few years later welcomed daughter Nova.

After the birth of Nova, the couple suffered a devastating miscarriage, which sent Catelynn’s depression into overdrive. But, the couple made it through the ordeal and now are expecting another sweet baby.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Catelynn told fans.

Now the only question left is: pink or blue?