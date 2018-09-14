Terry Crews Accepts Apology From Agent Adam Venit

Now that William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit has announced his retirement from the agency, the actor Terry Crews is finally ready to accept his apology, according to reports from TMZ.

Crews took to Twitter on Friday to post a letter he received from Venit back in March. In the letter, Venit appeals to Crews for forgiveness for an alleged sexual assault. Crews came forward with the story of the assault, which Crews says happened at a Hollywood party in 2016, during the height of the #MeToo movement and spoke about his original fears of coming forward due to Venit’s power within the industry.

While Venit doesn’t outright admit to the allegations, the letter does say, “I know that you didn’t ask for any of this… I take responsibility for us being here now, together in this situation. I am sorry for all of it.”

Venit goes on to write “I even hope that someday we can come together and go forward with compassion and understanding and be an amazing force for positivity and change in our culture.”

This brings something of an end to the saga between the two, one that began in November 2017 when Crews filed a police report against Venit for the alleged sexual assault. this occurred about a month after Crews went public with the information, saying in a Tweet that a Hollywood executive “came over 2 me and groped my privates.” Law enforcement declined to pursue the case, as it had gone beyond the statute of limitations, which for misdemeanor sexual assault cases is one year. The Los Angeles County District Attorney explained to TMZ that the case couldn’t rise to a felony because, “Venit did not make contact with Terry’s skin when he allegedly grabbed his genitals, and also because Venit didn’t restrain Terry.”

Crews went on to file a civil lawsuit against the agent, which has recently come to a settlement. Crews gives more details of the event during the lawsuit, describing Venit as staring at him”like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively.” The next day he called his agent and described to him what happened. A few hours later Venit called Crews to apologize. Upon the conclusion of the settlement, Venit retired from his position at the William Morris Endeavor agency.

Venit leaving the talent agency no doubt was an important part for Crews to accept the agent’s apology, as he captioned the post, “Accepted WITH HIS RESIGNATION.”