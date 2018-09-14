New Samsung Galaxy Device Coming On Oct. 11 As Company Promises ‘4x The Fun’

Could the event mark the debut of Samsung's foldable Galaxy F, or could this be a separately rumored smartphone with four rear cameras?

Samsung may have just announced and released the Galaxy Note 9, but the South Korean tech giant has another launch event planned for October, one where the company will be unveiling a Galaxy device that offers “4x the fun.”

Invitations for the launch event were sent out earlier on Friday, as Samsung advertised “a Galaxy event” scheduled for October 11 and set to be live-streamed on the company’s website. No further details aside from the date, tagline, and live-streaming information were included in the invites, according to CNET.

“Samsung’s newest Galaxy device is bringing more ways to express yourself than ever before,” read the invitation.

According to CNET, there are several possibilities for the Samsung Galaxy device scheduled to be launched at next month’s event, including the rumored phone with four cameras that was first reported on in July. NDTV cited anonymous tipsters who said that this might indeed be the device set to arrive at next month’s “4x the fun” event, though the four cameras hyped as the purported smartphone’s selling feature will likely be located at the back. The publication also wrote that the chances of Samsung unveiling the foldable Galaxy F or the 2019 flagship Galaxy S10 at the October event are very slim.

Despite NDTV’s skepticism regarding the Galaxy F’s possible arrival at next month’s Samsung Galaxy device launch, the timing of the event meshes with previous comments from Samsung Mobile Division CEO DJ Koh, who was previously quoted as saying that it’s “time to deliver” a Galaxy phone with a folding display. According to Forbes, Koh teased a possible launch in November at the Samsung Developer Conference, as the company is ramping up its plans due to the apparent appetite consumers showed for such a device in recent surveys.

Samsung Galaxy phone with 4 rear cameras or 4X zoom launching on Oct. 11#SamsungGalaxy #Samsung https://t.co/E1wsOt6lbt — IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) September 14, 2018

“Every feature, every innovation should have a meaningful message to our end customer. So when the end customer uses it [they think] ‘wow, this is the reason Samsung made it,'” said Koh, who did not offer too many details on the foldable device’s design and technical specifications and features.

Although both CNET and NDTV appear confident in the chances of the new Samsung Galaxy device being a phone, the former publication added that there are a few potentially less exciting possibilities that have nothing to do with a four-camera smartphone. These include the Samsung Chromebook that was recently sighted in the Wi-Fi Alliance database, or a new version of the aging Galaxy Book tablet.