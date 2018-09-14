‘The View’ Hosts Talk Julie Chen’s Return To ‘The Talk’ And Use Of Les Moonves’ Last Name On ‘Big Brother’

The ABC panel weighed in on their talk show rival's surprising use of her husband's last name in the aftermath of his resignation from CBS.

The View hosts are talking about The Talk. The panel of the ABC chatfest weighed in on rival daytime host Julie Chen’s absence from CBS’ The Talk in the aftermath of her husband Les Moonves’ sexual assault scandal.

Chen reappeared on CBS to host the live episode of Big Brother on Thursday, where she bid viewers goodnight by addressing herself as “Julie Chen Moonves” for the first time in the show’s 18-year history.

On The View, Chen’s surprising use of Moonves’ last name and her possible return to the CBS talk show were addressed by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the rest of the ABC panel.

Goldberg questioned if Chen’s use of “Moonves” was “a message” that she is standing by her husband amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 12 women. Sunny Hostin said it’s clear that Chen is standing by her man.

“I think it’s really clear, she’s been the host of that show since 2000. We’re talking 18 years and she’s never signed off on The Talk or Big Brother using Moonves as her last name. I think it was a message saying, ‘I believe in my husband,’ much like the message that she put out on Twitter. I think she’s letting us know she’s still there.”

Hours after Moonves’ forced resignation from his powerful position as President/CEO of CBS, Chen announced she was taking some time off from The Talk to be with her family. On Monday, Chen’s Talk co-hosts had the awkward job of reporting the news about their colleague’s husband.

The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne said while she only knows Moonves in a “superficial” way, “obviously, the man has a problem.” Osbourne also sympathized with one of Moonves’ accusers, Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, and blasted Moonves for “breaking” her after an alleged violent encounter.

“It broke my heart. I don’t care whether it was yesterday, 20 or 30 years ago, but somebody that breaks somebody’s life like that has to be accountable,” Osbourne said of her longtime co-host’s husband. “Why is it that when men get power it goes to their testicles?”

The View co-host Joy Behar said she thinks it will be difficult for Chen to resume her moderator position on the CBS talk show in the aftermath of Moonves’ scandal and her co-star’s comments about him.

“I think it’s going to be hard for her to go back to The Talk. What topics can they do? They can’t talk about the #MeToo movement without her coming clean about her husband.”

Hostin agreed, adding, “If someone says your husband has a problem, how do you then go back and sit next to that person who made this judgment call about your spouse?”

Moonves has denied the allegations against him that were detailed in two bombshell investigative reports by Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker. The former CBS chief admitted to several consensual encounters with women that took place before he married Chen 14 years ago.

You can see The View hosts talking about Julie Chen and The Talk below.