Home Depot Co-Founder Ken Langone Slams Obama, Calls For End To Mueller Probe

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone slammed Barack Obama, saying the former president should continue the longstanding tradition of not publicly criticizing and undermining the current president.

Langone suggested that Obama “keep his mouth shut” and ride off into the sunset instead of using his platform to trash President Donald Trump.

“Obama ought to do what every great president did,” Langone said on September 12 on Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto (video below).

“Go off into the sunset. Be the mother of the groom. Wear beige and keep your mouth shut, okay?”

Langone — whose net worth tops $3.7 billion — was reacting to a question Neil Cavuto posed about who deserves the credit for the current U.S. economic boom.

President Trump says his business-friendly policies are responsible for the record-low unemployment rate among African-Americans, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, and a 65-year low in women’s unemployment.

Media: Markets Will Tank And Never Recover Under Trump

Meanwhile, Barack Obama has claimed credit, saying the economic upturn started during his presidency.

Before Trump took office, numerous “financial experts,” including Pulitzer Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, had predicted that the stock markets would “crash” and “never” recover under a Trump presidency.

However, since Trump took office, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit numerous record highs, suggesting that Wall Street has confidence in the financial markets despite the bearish hand-wringing and nay-saying ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Ken Langone said it’s time for the mainstream media to acknowledge that Donald Trump won the electoral college fair and square and they should stop unnecessarily undermining him, because his supporters aren’t going anywhere, no matter how they trash him.

“Give the guy credit,” Langone told Fox News. “We live in the greatest country on Earth, and the American people spoke loud and clear. The establishment is shocked that Donald Trump won. He won fair and square. This Mueller investigation, come on, let’s end it.”

Langone said the Mueller investigation is only continuing because people who don’t like Trump want to invalidate the results of the election that he won.

“There’s a notion here that this guy should not be president of the United States,” Langone said.

“I beg your pardon. He won fair and square. He won 307 electoral votes. He is our president. Respect the office of the presidency.”

FLASHBACK: On Nov 9, 2016 Economic Illiterate and hero of the left @paulkrugman predicted a stock market plunge from which America would NEVER recover. pic.twitter.com/9k3tlTGgjN — Corp Jihad Watch (@JohnGaltReport) January 4, 2018

Langone also said that whether his critics like it or not, Trump supporters are ride-or-die for him, the same way that Obama supporters were for him when he was president.

“Like it or not, Trump’s base is rock solid,” Langone said.