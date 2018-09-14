Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Already Married According To ‘People’

The couple just couldn't wait any longer.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on all accounts.

Not only did the couple date for a very short time before getting engaged, but the pair was reportedly only engaged for a short time before walking down the aisle. While it was widely speculated that Bieber and Baldwin would tie the knot in the near future, nobody was expecting it to happen quite this quickly.

According to People, the Canadian born singer and model Hailey Baldwin are already married, just two months after getting engaged. A source close to the couple shared the news with the publication earlier today, saying that Justin and Hailey just couldn’t wait.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” the source shared.

The pair were reportedly married yesterday at a New York City courthouse but they have plans to celebrate their marriage in the future with family and friends. The couple will also reportedly have some sort of religious ceremony to seal the deal.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

Yesterday, when the pair appeared in court together, Bieber thanked a court official for keeping the news on the down low. It was also reported that both Justin and Hailey were very emotional throughout the whole thing with Bieber telling Hailey that he “can’t wait” to marry her.

Just yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that Bieber and his leading lady were spotted at a New York City courthouse. At the time, it was alleged that they were just there to obtain their marriage license and many people didn’t think that they also got married the same day.

A judge reportedly gave the couple the marriage license, which is not uncommon, but there was speculation at the time that the couple may have indeed gotten hitched, which has now been reported by People.

The pop star got engaged to Hailey about two months ago while the pair were vacationing together in the Bahamas. The couple tried to keep news discreet, with Bieber’s team asking people who were at the resort at the time to put their phones away as something big was about to happen.

However, once the engagement happened, news spread like wildfire and Bieber eventually took to his Instagram page to let his fans know that he was, indeed, engaged.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” he wrote.

Congrats to the happy couple!