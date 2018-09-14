Mac Miller Albums Expected To Enter Billboard 200 Chart A Week After His Death

Mac Miller’s untimely death has proven to be a boost to his album sales. In a bittersweet turn of events, Billboard reports that seven of Miller’s albums are expected to enter the Billboard 200 chart next week.

His latest album, Swimming, will break into the top 5 on the chart for the first time since its release last month. The album went to No. 3 on its release but slid down to No. 71 afterward. According to Billboard, the rise up the charts represents a sale of 55,000 units of the album.

His older work is getting a push up the charts as well.

Best Day Ever, his mixtape from 2011, is set to make it to the Billboard 200 for the first time, taking the No. 30 spot with 15,000 units sold. There are also predictions that Blue Slide Park, 2015’s GO:OD AM, The Divine Feminine, and Watching Movies With the Sound Off and Macadelic are expected to join his other projects on the chart too.

In 2011, Blue Side Park became the first indie album to go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since 1995.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Miller was found dead in his home on September 7.

Early reports suspected that he died of a drug overdose but a subsequent article on The Inquisitr notes that the Los Angeles County coroner did not declare a definitive cause of death after the first autopsy. Furthermore, the final decision from the coroner could take a long time to be released. There are estimates that it could take weeks or even months.

Miller was open with his struggles with addiction in the past. He referenced a recent DUI on his latest album in a song called, “Self Care.”

“That Mercedes drove me crazy, I was speedin'” he rapped on the track. “Somebody save me from myself, yeah.”

The video for the song starts with Miller in a coffin, a scene that’s much more chilling now that he has passed away.

Tributes are still pouring in for Miller, a week after his death. The Source reports that MTV is planning to re-air episodes of his TV show, Mac Miller And The Most Dope Family.

The series first aired in 2013 and featured appearances by Miller’s peers in the rap fraternity like Ab-Soul, Macklemore, and Schoolboy Q.

There are also reports that MTV is digging through its collection to search for video footage of the rapper whose death sent shockwaves through the music industry.