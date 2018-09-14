Jacob Roloff, Isabel Rock Set Wedding Date, ‘LPBW’ Personalities Share Glimpses Into Latest Life Events

Izzy Rock and Jacob Roloff are edging closer to their wedding date, even though 'Little People, Big World' fans won't end up seeing it on television

Jacob Roloff and his fiancee Isabel Rock don’t pop up in episodes of TLC’s Little People, Big World these days, but they are pretty open about their lives with fans on social media. After Jacob walked away from LPBW and was somewhat estranged from his family a few years back, he’s seemingly repaired those relationships and has felt ready to share more with the show’s fans again. Jacob and Izzy got engaged last winter and now they’re sharing some updates on their lives and have revealed the wedding date they’ve chosen.

In a recent Instagram post, Isabel Rock shared a beautiful photo showing her with Jacob Roloff. Izzy wrote that she values vulnerability and transparency on her social media page and she admitted that life has felt very challenging lately. She noted that she and Jacob have been juggling a lot that has left her feeling anxious, but she wrote that she tries to remind herself that it’s all a part of their journey.

Rock noted that it’s been somewhat overwhelming to plan a wedding, manage her blossoming art business, keep the van she and Roloff own working, and try to find the perfect spot to live and put down roots. Despite the stress she’s working through, she said that she has faith all of these challenges will lead them to where they’re supposed to be and she noted that a year from the day of her post would be their wedding day.

As People details, that means that Jacob and Izzy have settled on September 7, 2019 as the day they will get married. Rock has previously made it clear that she and Roloff have no plans to have Little People, Big World cameras film their nuptials for a future episode. The two will surely share plenty of tidbits with fans via social media as the event plays out, but they’ve seemed adamant that it won’t be on television.

The 21-year-old LPBW star will be the last of his siblings to get married. Brothers Jeremy and Zach both allowed their weddings to be featured on Little People, Big World, but sister Molly kept her August 2017 nuptials private. Jacob and Izzy got engaged on Christmas while vacationing together in Iceland and they’ve been inseparable ever since then.

Fans who follow Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock on social media know that they have been doing a lot of traveling since their engagement, and they seem to have become quite close to his extended family. Jacob and Izzy aren’t the only ones in the family who have chosen not to share their lives on Little People, Big World going forward, as Jeremy and Audrey also revealed recently that they’ll be leaving the show. While the young engaged pair isn’t interested in being on reality television, it looks like they’re keeping busy and their social media followers will be anxious to see what comes next for them.