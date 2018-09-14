Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Post To Honor John Legend On Fifth Wedding Anniversary

Even on her wedding anniversary, Chrissy Teigen is looking to make her millions of Instagram followers laugh out loud.

As fans of the model know, Chrissy is no stranger to posting funny photos and videos of her husband — singer John Legend — to her Instagram account. Today was certainly no exception as the 32-year-old once again took to her page to share a hilarious, yet heartfelt, post to honor her husband on their fifth wedding anniversary.

In the image, Teigen and Legend kiss to seal the deal as they tied the knot five years ago. Tiegen looks gorgeous in her white, fluffy gown while Legend looks dapper in a black suit. The scenery is just as beautiful as the photo itself — the couple is surrounded by huge flower arrangements and Lake Como backgrounds them both.

To celebrate the occasion, Chrissy penned a heartfelt tribute to her hubby. But, in true Chrissy fashion, she added a little pun to the end.

“12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created. But you are an a***** for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real,” she wrote.

It comes as no surprise that Chrissy’s post has already received a lot of attention in just a short time, attracting 795,000 likes in addition to 7,000 comments. Many followers wished the couple well, while countless others chimed in to let Chrissy know how funny she is.

“You are the epitome of what marriage should be! I admire you both and pray to find true love one day! God bless & Happy Anniversary!” one fan posted.

“Happy Anniversary and many, many more!! Love everything about you two,” another wrote.

“Sooo beautiful!!! Happy anniversary love birds! Such a perfect couple,” one more gushed.

Yesterday, Chrissy announced that she would be following in the footsteps of Chip and Joanna Gaines — teaming up with Target to bring a celebrity cookware line named Cravings by Chrissy Teigen to stores across the country. According to Eater, the collection will feature over 40 items, including everything from a cast iron pot to a 12-piece cookware set.

The same exact day that Teigen announced her exciting news, Legend took to his Instagram account to share that he would be joining the cast of The Voice as a coach this season — after having served as a mentor on the show many times.

Exciting times appear to lie ahead for the Legend crew!