Kim Kardashian Eats Chicken & Waffles After Revealing She Only Weighs 116 Pounds

Kim Kardashian has been working hard to maintain her toned frame. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently had a cheat day, and she documented her meal, which was not diet-friendly, via Instagram.

According to a Sept. 14 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to have a cheat day. The mother-of-three recently hit up Harold’s Chicken and showed off her delicious meal on her Instagram story. It looks like Kim chose carefully when deciding what to splurge on, and ended up going with the chicken and waffles, which also came with a side of french fries.

Some fans may have been a bit surprised to see that Kardashian was eating food that has been deemed unhealthy, especially since she has been so dedicated to her fitness as of late.

Recently, Kim admitted to fans that she spends over an hour at the gym every single day, and that using a body building trainer, she has lost over 20 pounds, bringing her weight down to a mere 116 pounds, toning her frame and further extenuating her famous curves. She recently revealed that she is “really proud” of the way she looks now and that it “feels good” to be in shape.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian may be happy with her body, but there is one part that she still doesn’t like, and that is her famous backside.

During a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene, Kim is sitting outside with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Kim, when you sit down your butt looks so huge,” Kourtney told her younger sister. Kris then reprimanded Kourt, telling her that the comment wasn’t “very nice.”

“She likes having a big butt, I’m not saying anything offensive,” Kourtney Kardashian stated. However, Kim Kardashian responded in a very surprising way. “No I don’t! I cry about it on the daily,” she told her family of her natural curves.

Kim’s comments on her backside surprised many fans who follow her on social media, where she often posts racy photos of herself wearing thongs, bikinis, lingerie, and sometimes nothing at all. Some of those photos even showcase the reality star’s behind, and it doesn’t seem like she minds all the attention her booty is getting in the photographs.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her famous body when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on E!