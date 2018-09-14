Princess Eugenie Reportedly Worrying If People Will Come To Her Wedding, As 850 Invites Are Sent Per ‘Express’

As Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding date nears, it appears that the soon-to-be bride is starting to have some concerns. That’s fairly normal for anyone getting excited and nervous for a wedding, but since Eugenie’s wedding is so high-profile, any hiccup is likely to be on full display for the world to see. A source revealed the following, according to Express.

“Poor Eugenie has been having last-minute jitters about whether people will turn out, and what the weather is going to do.”

Those are legitimate worries, as her guest list is massive, with 850 people receiving invitations. Not only that, the weather will play a major role in the carriage procession that Eugenie wants so badly. People have pointed out that while Meghan and Harry had one too, their wedding was in May, when the weather tends to be more pleasant.

And if you were one of the 850 people to receive invites, this is what it said.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York request the pleasure of the company of …at the Marriage of their daughter Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York with Mr Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday 12th October, 2018 at 11am followed by a Reception at Windsor Castle.”

And while many people are gearing up in excitement for the upcoming royal wedding, others aren’t so keen.

This includes critical members of the government, as well as some people in the general public that were outraged at hearing the potential cost of the wedding. A £2 million plus bill, which is reportedly going to be handed to taxpayers.

And while Eugenie worries about whether people will show up, a source also revealed that the couple is actually hoping some people don’t. That’s because there’s not actually enough seating available at the ceremony venue to accommodate 850 guests, detailed Vanity Fair. A source elaborated.

“The couple is hoping that not everyone who has been invited will accept, because there will be a space issue, and we might have to have some people standing.”

Here are some of the people who are expected to attend the big event, per the Telegraph. Besides all of the family members, celebrities like George and Amal Clooney, model Cara Delevingne, and Ayda Field are included. Ellie Goulding, Chelsy Davy, and Cressida Bonas are also expected to be seen on the big day.

For now, Eugenie needs to hope for some wonderful October weather, and that the 1,200 members of the public who were also invited, are willing to look past the huge wedding bill to attend.