Prince William & Kate Middleton Send Children To School Outside Of Palace, Following Princess Diana’s Lead

Both Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret were educated inside the palace walls. Diana made a different decision for her children, however, and Prince William is following in her footsteps in that regard.

Princess Diana remains a figure of fascination for many, even more than 20 years after her death, for a variety of reasons. Among those reasons is her refusal to blindly follow royal rules and tradition. She made her own rules from the beginning of her marriage to Prince Charles when she refused to include a promise to “obey” in her wedding vows and continued to do so throughout her remaining years. Another example of Diana breaking from royal tradition is the decision she made regarding the education of her two sons – Princes William and Harry.

Both Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret were homeschooled according to The Sun, but Diana wanted William and Harry to live a more “normal” life, and their education was part of her plan to accomplish that. Now Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking the same path in educating their children. William was the first heir to the throne to receive an education outside palace walls according to OK! Magazine. He started out at Jane Mynors’ nursery school, an event that made headlines. One journalist commented that, “The decision to have William, 3, develop his finger-painting skills among commoners showed the influence of Diana, Princess of Wales, who had worked in a nursery school herself when she was just a Lady.” William later moved on to Ludgrove School and Eton College. Harry also attended Eton College. William finished his formal education at the University of St. Andrews, where he met Kate. The royal couple’s eldest child, Prince George, has begun his education at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

Princess Diana's words of wisdom to Prince William on his first day of school https://t.co/R1iLw0Mumk pic.twitter.com/RjRa5imrbY — The Sun (@TheSun) September 13, 2018

Diana did things like taking William and Harry to McDonald’s and amusement parks to give them a more normal life. Although there have been no reports of Prince William and Kate Middleton having such outings with their children so far, they are very hands-on parents by all accounts, with rules like no iPads and activities like family cooking and craft projects as recently reported by Inquisitr.

Like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle today, every aspect of Princess Diana’s appearance was scrutinized and reported on. She drew criticism for wearing dresses that fell a bit above her knee, a length deemed too short for a royal. She also dared to sport red nail polish instead of the pale pink shade preferred by the Queen and worn often by both Kate and Meghan. Regardless of, or perhaps because of, her tendency to break the rules now and then, people around the world fell in love with Princess Diana, and they have fallen in love with her children and their families.