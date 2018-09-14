Meghan Markle Reportedly Goes Undercover As She Wanders London And Goes To Pilates & Whole Foods, Per ‘Cosmo’

Meghan Markle still likes to do regular things, but she can’t do them unless it’s done in secret. Can you imagine the hysteria it would cause if the Duchess was spotted grabbing crackers at your local grocery store? But that’s exactly what’s going on. A source revealed that Meghan is apparently going undercover and wandering the streets of London, which comes as a huge surprise. She’ll probably need to up her disguise now that this secret’s out, but we can all imagine that feeling like a “regular” person probably helps her as he acclimates to her new, royal life.

So what does the Duchess do, exactly? It appears that she attends a pilates class somewhere, for one. It’s unclear whether it’s a private class or a group class, but if it’s the latter, then there’s a group of Brits that have been unknowingly working out with Meghan. Also, she apparently likes to head to the nearest Whole Foods, which is just five minutes away from Kensington Palace, according to Cosmopolitan. Plus, it looks like she goes out into the regular world for beauty appointments.

“She spends most of her weekends in the Cotswolds with Harry… When she does venture out to Pilates or to get her hair done, she normally goes incognito under a baseball cap.”

One can only imagine that the Duchess is also surrounded by incognito security as she runs these errands.

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, described Meghan’s new life in comparison to her old one, detailed People.

“Every single day is in the public eye… To do the things that she used to do in America, those days are long gone. You can argue she has the biggest acting role ahead of her that she ever had in her life.”

But it doesn’t appear that Meghan has completely accepted what Ken said and has found a way to sneak around and do the “things she used to do in America” anyway.

As far as Meghan attending pilates, that’s not very surprising to hear. In fact, Meghan’s known for her love of yoga and pilates. She discussed previously how it helps you stay fit, and revealed that she specifically enjoys pilates using a Megaformer machine.

“[It’s] hands down the best thing you could do for your body. You keep coming back for several reasons. Your body changes immediately. Give it two classes and you will see a difference.”

The machine is packed with many features, including a sliding carriage, handlebars, straps, and bungee cords, detailed ET.