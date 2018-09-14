Kate Beckinsale Credits Ketogenic Diet For Age-Defying Beauty, Fit Bikini Body

‘One day everyone is going to say, 'don’t eat low-fat margarine.'"

Kate Beckinsale credits a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic-style diet for her youthful bikini body at age 45 and her glowing, wrinkle-free skin.

The British beauty is so convinced of the anti-aging beauty and health benefits of a high-fat, keto-inspired diet that she often carries her own package of Kerrygold grass-fed butter when she travels.

“I find it quite hard to get a hold of,” Beckinsale told People. “If I’m going from one city to another I’ll put some in my suitcase to make sure I have it. I’m the crazy person traveling with butter.”

Kate also puts butter in her morning coffee and makes sure she eats plenty of olive oil, coconut oil, and other high-quality unprocessed saturated fats to keep her skin dewy and supple.

Experts: High-Fat Keto Diet Smooths Out Wrinkles

Beckinsale said when she starred in the 2001 movie Pearl Harbor (opposite Ben Affleck), she was on a low-fat diet to be thin, but recalls that her mom commented on how dry and wrinkled her face looked in the film — even though Kate was only 24 years old at the time.

“I was 24 and I had lines on my face because I didn’t have enough fat,” Beckinsale recounted. “I really noticed if I can eat coconut oil and butter and things like that…it makes almost an immediate effect on your skin. I don’t think it is a myth. I think you can see the difference in a week or two.”

In this sizzling Instagram video, Kate flaunts her sensational bikini body with comedian Kathy Griffin.

Kate Beckinsale also works out five to six days a week with a personal fitness trainer to keep her bikini body toned and strong.

Kate’s exercise routine includes yoga, circuit-training, cardio exercise, and calisthenics, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Beckinsale said increasing the intensity of her workouts relieves stress, blasts calories, and torches body fat.

“I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy,” she said.

Like many actresses whose goal is to be as skinny as possible, Kate once followed a low-fat vegetarian diet, but has since incorporated chicken and fish into her eating plan and feels better than ever.

Beckinsale also consumes lots of unprocessed saturated fats like grass-fed butter and olive oil, plenty of low-starch vegetables and salads, and avoids alcohol.

Kate Beckinsale joins fellow Hollywood beauty Halle Berry, 52, in embracing the high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet, as the Inquisitr has reported. Drastically reducing carb intake forces your body to burn fat instead of carbs for fuel.

The keto diet has been touted for promoting rapid weight loss and has been used clinically to curb epileptic seizures in children.