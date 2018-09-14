Kourtney Kardashian Tries To Embarrass Kim Kardashian With Flash Mob In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian has devised a plan to embarrass her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, during this week’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to a Sept. 14 report by E! Online, a new sneak peek for this week’s episode of KUWTK has been revealed, and in the clip, Kim Kardashian is completely shocked when out of nowhere a flash mob formed around her.

Kim and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, are seen walking through a local mall while eating some ice cream when suddenly a flash mob begins to dance. Kim is taken aback by what’s happening, and soon realizes that it is for her benefit when she sees her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq at the center of the group.

A very pregnant Khloe jumps in to get get her groove on as well. “Don’t tell me you know it too,” Kim Kardashian tells her sister. “I’m literally dying inside over this flash mob,” Kim tells the camera. “I just can’t even believe you guys. I’m gonna have to run if they try to pull me into this.”

When the song is over all of the dancers disperse as if nothing has happened, including Kourtney and Malika. Kim and Khloe then rush to catch up to them. “You played this one off really well,” Kim tells her sisters.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an earlier sneak peek at the episode revealed that Kim had joined Kourtney and their mutual friend, Larsa Pippen, at a dance class, and instead of dancing and having fun all she ended up doing was criticizing their dance moves.

When Kim walked into the dance studio, she let everyone know that she was known for being a terrible dancer. “I just don’t dance. I make money moves,” Kardashian stating, quoting Cardi B’s song, “Bodak Yellow.”

“Kim has this inability to let loose. She’s not even moving,” complains Kourtney, 39. “I mean, if she’s just going to sit here and critique us, then she can leave,” Kourt said of Kim’s unwillingness to dance.

“After you ruined our dance class with your critiques, I thought it would be funny to embarrass you. Did I succeed?” Kourtney asks Kim of the flash mob. “You did,” Kim admits.

Fans can see more of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.